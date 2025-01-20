One of the most bizarre boxing matches of 2025 is seemingly off just hours after being announced, as Wayne Bridge took to social media on Monday to announce that he was pulling out of a planned bout with YouTube sensation, KSI. The pair had been due to meet on a Misfits Boxing card on the 29th of March.

Promotion for the now-scrapped bout began on Saturday night as the two men went face-to-face in the middle of the ring at a card in Manchester. Things soon turned nasty as KSI got into the face of the former Chelsea, Manchester City and England defender and goaded him about John Terry's alleged affair with his ex-partner Vanessa Perroncel.

Tempers quickly flared and security were called in to separate the two men as KSI shoved the 44-year-old former Premier League star. It now appears that is the closest the pair will get to exchanging blows after Bridge took to Instagram stories to confirm that he was withdrawing from the fight due to concerns over how personal the promotion had already become.