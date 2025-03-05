In the 2000s, Chelsea were a powerhouse in English football. The Blues were bought by Roman Abramovich and transformed from a side on the outskirts of European football into a team competing at the very top of the Premier League. They won three league titles in six seasons and brought in some incredible players. They spent more money than anyone ever had before and recruited the likes of Didier Drogba, Andriy Shevchenko and Ricardo Carvalho as they turned the team into a force to be reckoned with.

With so many big names coming into the team, they were always going to run the risk of egos colliding and, according to Wayne Bridge, that might have been the case, as he recalls a huge fight erupting in training one day that saw the aforementioned Shevchenko brutally knocking former defender Tal Ben Haim out with an 'unbelievable' combination.

Shevchenko Knocked Ben Haim Out Cold

It stemmed from an issue in training

During an appearance on The Dressing Room podcast with Carlton Cole and Joe Cole, Bridge was discussing fights between teammates. There have been some iconic examples in the past, including Kieron Dyer's scrap with Newcastle United teammate Lee Bowyer during a game. Bridge, though, recalled an incident during his time at Chelsea where Shevchenko and Ben Haim collided in training and it led to a very definitive outcome. In quotes shared via the Daily Mail, the former left-back said:

"The best one I've seen was Shevchenko and Tal Ben Haim. Tal loved to smash people. I think there were a couple of incidents between them, I think Sheva gave him a warning. You know what Tal is like. Then there was another smash from Tal. "They both basically ended up in each other's faces. And the combo Sheva threw. Unbelievable. It was something like a jab, cross, hook, cross. Bang, bang, bang, bang! Game over. It was done mate. You just move on then, it was sorted. Tal just had to swallow a bit of pride and move on. And just don't go near Sheva again!"

Shevchenko moved to Stamford Bridge in 2006 with a massive reputation. He was the most expensive British transfer ever at the time, but he failed to live up to the expectations once he moved to England. The former AC Milan man played 77 games for the Blues and scored just 22 goals. Well below his usual standards and he is considered one of Chelsea's worst ever signings.

Ben Haim somehow fared even worse following his move to Chelsea in 2007. He spent just one season at Stamford Bridge and failed to ever really impress. He played just 23 times for the club and was shipped out to Manchester City in 2008.

