Wayne Rooney has caused a stir after naming his combined Arsenal and Real Madrid XI ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg. The Gunners will take a 3-0 advantage to the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to stunners from Declan Rice and Mikel Merino, leaving the defending European champions with a task that only four other teams have ever completed in Champions League history.

Los Blancos were outplayed and outfought at the Emirates, particularly in the second half, which became an incredibly one-sided affair. Despite that, Rooney was only able to find room for three Arsenal stars in his combined XI.

Rooney Includes Declan Rice in Combined XI

Rice is one of just three Arsenal players who make the team