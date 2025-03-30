Stadiums in football are everything. From a pristine playing surface to an inspiring atmosphere, the right venue is vital to elevating the sport to the best version of itself.

As one of British football's greatest-ever players, Wayne Rooney knows all about the pressure of the game. Impressing home fans at Old Trafford for Manchester United, or travelling up and down England and winning tough away matches in pursuit of one of his five Premier League titles.

Having played in many of the most iconic stadiums in the world, there are few better placed to comment on the quality of the ground. And so, when Rooney was asked to name 'the best stadium' he ever played in, it was fascinating to hear he picked one as his favourite but named three others.

Rooney Loved Playing at England's Home Ground

"I think Wembley is incredible"