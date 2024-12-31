Wayne Rooney is one of British football's finest ever footballers. After coming through at Everton, he moved to Manchester United and became a club legend, as their all-time top scorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances.

He ended his career having returned to Everton and then also enjoying brief spells with D.C. United and Derby County. Winning the Champions League, numerous other cups and five Premier League titles, he achieved more than what most footballers can even dream of.

However, he once claimed that there was one thing he wished he had done during his career. Indeed, Rooney admitted that he would have liked to have played for Scottish outfit Celtic before retiring.

Rooney Wanted to Play for Celtic

"It's always special playing against Celtic"

As quoted by the Mirror, when playing vs the club in a legends match for Manchester United at Old Trafford, he explained his fondness for the Bhoys:

"Celtic have always been a team I have followed and always wanted them to win. Unfortunately, I didn't get the opportunity [to play for Celtic], I would have liked to at some point to try and play for Celtic. I didn't have that chance, it didn't work out. I think they were always special games [against Celtic]. "All the Celtic fans travel in their numbers. To go there to Celtic and experience that atmosphere and that Champions League night was special. It's always special playing against Celtic."

It wasn't the first time Rooney had praised the club either. Having captained England to victory over Scotland at Celtic Park in 2013, he said: "I always enjoy coming here and I've been to Celtic Park a few times now and I've enjoyed the stadium so it was obviously even better that we got the victory.

"It was great to lead the boys out into that and it's always great to captain the team in such an occasion at Celtic Park. It was a great game to play in and great to get the win. My family and I have always followed Celtic, since I was a boy anyway, so my kids have all got Celtic kits and I always look out for the scores."

He also once told former teammate Gary Neville that they were the one club he wanted to play for. The ex-Man Utd fullback couldn't hide his surprise, saying: "Celtic? Wow."

Rooney is not the only Man Utd legend to have a certain fondness for the Scottish giants though. Indeed, legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson once revealed the whole United dressing room had been stunned by the atmosphere at Celtic Park, saying: "Parkhead is the best I've experienced. The players were just talking about that the other day - [Nemanja] Vidic and [Cristiano] Ronaldo were saying it's the best atmosphere they had ever played in."

Beyond Red Devils, Lionel Messi has also said it has 'the best atmosphere in Europe'. One can only imagine the sort of noise the loyal fanbase would make had a legend such as Rooney ever donned the famous green and white hoops.