Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that some of the injured players in Erik ten Hag’s side are fit enough to play as he suggested that, amid the current criticism, it’s ‘easy’ for players to remain 'stay out of it', especially ahead of Euro 2024 and the club's all-important FA Cup final tie against Manchester City.

The former striker’s comments came after Ten Hag and his men fell short at the hands of title-chasing Arsenal. Leandro Trossard’s goal was the difference-maker between the Gunners and a heavily rotated, injury-struck home side at Old Trafford. Speaking on a star-studded Sky Sports panel after the 1-0 defeat, Rooney said:

“There’s some very good players in that squad and the performances are way below par. And as we look at the injuries they’ve got, some of them players can play."

Perplexed by the striker-turned-pundit’s claim, the host said: “Some of the injured players?” to which Rooney promptly replied:

“Yeah. 100%. You’ve got the European Championships coming up, you’ve got an FA Cup final coming up. It’s easy for players to, because they’re getting a little bit of stick now, stay out of it and then come back towards the final and get themselves ready for the European Championships.

As a former professional for the club, the 38-year-old - widely considered to be one of the greatest English forwards of all time - also suggested that Ten Hag may be getting the stick currently, but the players who are injured are not filling themselves with any credit either.

Rooney Believes Man Utd are in Dark Place

'It never, ever felt as bad as what it is now'

Manchester United have endured a hodgepodge season under Ten Hag's rule, struggling both domestically and in the Champions League, which leaves the Dutchman's role up for discussion as the club enter an all-important summer of change.

Before the Arsenal match, Rooney suggested that, even during David Moyes' reign, things around the club have not seemed as bleak for some while. The Scotsman was tasked with taking over from his compatriot, Sir Alex Ferguson - but his spell lasted just 10 months before he was relieved of his duties.

Quite poignantly, from a man who is aware of the ins and outs of the 13-time Premier League champions, Rooney said that even when the club finished seventh in the table under Moyes' short tenure, the mood is currently even worse.

"We finished seventh under David Moyes when I was here. I know that Moyes lost his job, but it never, ever felt as bad as what it is now."

This preceded a 1-0 loss against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal - a result that made the prospect of the Red Devils securing European football for next season a very tall order. Coming into the affair against the north Londoners, Ten Hag and Co were hit with a long list of injuries with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw all queuing for the treatment table at Old Trafford.

An FA Cup Final on the Horizon

Games against Newcastle and Brighton beforehand

After a disappointing afternoon at Old Trafford, all focus remains on what lies ahead for the Manchester-based side. What could save Ten Hag from facing the axe from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co this summer is success in the upcoming FA Cup final at Wembley at the end of the month. Facing arch-rivals Manchester City for the second campaign on the bounce, the Red Devils will be hoping the result is in their favour this time around.

In the league, Ten Hag's men have two games left before the curtains are drawn on yet another 38-game campaign of few highs and many lows. A midweek encounter against Newcastle United is then followed by an away trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, which possibly may be Ten Hag's final Premier League game in charge.