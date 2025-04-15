Wayne Rooney has been linked with an unexpected return to the dugout in the EFL Championship over three months after his dismissal by Plymouth Argyle. After a dismal run of form, the former Manchester United and Everton striker was relieved of his duties on New Year's Eve.

His time with Plymouth followed a disastrous spell in charge of Birmingham City, with the Blues dropping into the third tier of English football shortly after his departure. Now, Rooney is being lined up for his fifth attempt at management after also trying his hand at Derby County and DC United.

Since departing his most recent role within the game, the 39-year-old England legend has been seen working as a pundit for Sky Sports, Amazon and Gary Neville's The Overlap YouTube show. However, there is reported interest in him from a struggling Championship club.

Rooney in Contention For Dugout Return

Blackburn Rovers could be in the market for a new boss soon