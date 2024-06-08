Highlights England underwhelmed and were beaten 1-0 by Iceland in their final European Championship warm-up game.

John Stones and Marc Guehi started the game together in the centre of the Three Lions' defence.

There are question marks over the strength of England's back line going into the Euros.

Wayne Rooney believes England missed Harry Maguire during the Three Lions' defeat by Iceland at Wembley. England's final warm-up game before the European Championship ended in a disappointing 1-0 defeat and they will now travel to Germany with plenty of question marks surrounding their tournament-winning credentials.

England conceded a sloppy first-half goal which has left many wondering if they have enough strength in defence to end their 58-year wait for a major trophy next month. The hosts started the game against Iceland with an unfamiliar centre-back pairing, with Marc Guehi lining up alongside John Stones.

Stones could not prevent Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson from scoring the only goal of the game as the Iceland forward jinked past the Manchester City defender before rifling a low effort underneath Aaron Ramsdale. England disappointed in all aspects throughout the match and Rooney believes their defensive problems were magnified by Maguire's absence.

Rooney: England Missed Maguire

Three Lions defence looked disjointed vs Iceland

"Tonight the back line were a little bit disjointed at times, and that's through lack of experience," Rooney said on Channel 4. "That's something I'm sure Gareth and the coaches will be showing them, you have to get that right because we're so excited by the attacking players we've got, they have to be backed up by the back line and being aggressive. I think tonight actually shows the importance of Harry Maguire to this England team and what a big loss he is to this squad."

Maguire did not figure in any of Manchester United's final five matches of the season due to a calf injury, and although he was initially included in Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man squad for the Euros, it was ultimately decided that taking him to Germany would have been too much of a risk given the uncertainty around his fitness.

What Southgate Said About Dropping Maguire

"Really difficult call"

Explaining his decision to leave Maguire out of his final squad prior to the game against Iceland, Southgate said: "I think we took nine [defenders] in the last couple of tournaments when I looked through, so I think we are the same [depth]. That was part of the reason that, in the end, we couldn't take Harry Maguire because we would have had to have taken a 10th [defender] and that balance wouldn't be right. It would have left us short in other areas of the pitch.

"Harry has made some progress but it has been complicated and we definitely wouldn't have had him in the group stages. There were too many hurdles to get through without really being clear about where we might get to. Given that we haven't got a clean bill of health across the rest of the backline as well, the decision became that we needed cover and players that are fit and ready to go from the start.

"It was another really difficult call. You know how I feel about Harry Maguire, what he has done for England and what he has done for me as a manager."