Wayne Rooney has given his verdict on Erik ten Hag's position at Manchester United, and has revealed that he believes the lack of a British core within the Red Devils' dressing room is costing the team.

United have endured a miserable start to the new season, with their most recent game, a bleak stalemate against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon, an indictment of where Ten Hag's team is at in their development. The result leaves the Dutchman's side 14th in the Premier League table, having accumulated just eight points in their first seven matches.

This dire form has sparked calls for Ten Hag to be dismissed from his role, and reports have emerged indicating that the maligned manager has until December to save his job. While remaining coy on the former Ajax coach's future, Rooney did attribute some of United's issues to problems within the dressing room.

Rooney Coy on Ten Hag Future

The United legend admitted there are issues

Despite finishing eighth last season, their lowest league finish since 1990, new ownership group INEOS opted to grant Ten Hag more time to improve United after he led the club to FA Cup success by beating Manchester City at Wembley in May. This decision appears to have backfired thus far, with the north-west outfit not showing tangible signs of progress this season.

Two wins in seven league games, and two draws in two Europa League encounters, doesn't make for pretty reading for Ten Hag. The pressure is on the head coach to deliver results in the immediate short-term, otherwise his presence in the Old Trafford dugout could come to an end.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former United striker Rooney claimed that the diminishing British group of players at the club is a reason for the team's struggles:

"He's an experienced manager. I think he's willing, always trying extremely hard to get it right. I think the culture of the football club is, you know, we're seeing a lot of players who come in, a lot of foreign players, and I think Manchester United's identity was always a good core of British players. I think that's maybe missing a little bit. So you know, players who can control the dressing room and help the manager out when they're going through difficult periods."

When asked if Ten Hag will be in charge the next time United win the Premier League, the Plymouth manager responded:

"I hope so."

Ten Hag's Record as Manchester United Manager Matches Managed 125 Wins 71 Draws 19 Losses 35 Win Percentage 56.8%

United Linked with Inzaghi

Although he won't leave Inter mid-season

A potential replacement for Ten Hag, if he is to receive his marching orders, is Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi. The Italian has been heavily linked with the potentially imminent vacancy in Manchester, although Fabrizio Romano has revealed that United have no chance of landing him mid-way through the season, with Inzaghi fully focused on his job in Serie A.

Inzaghi has impressed in his short managerial career so far, leading Inter to the title last season, as well as a Champions League final in 2023, and two Coppa Italia triumphs. United's interest would surely intrigue the former Lazio forward, although it would appear that any negotiations would only take place after the conclusion of this campaign.

