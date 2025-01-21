Wayne Rooney is among the greatest players to have ever graced the Premier League and has played in some of the best teams in the modern era. Under Sir Alex Ferguson, he shared the pitch alongside plenty of iconic figures, including David Beckham, Roy Keane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Robin van Persie, before Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined him at Manchester United later in his career.

He was also a standout in the ‘Golden Generation’ of the England National Team, playing next to the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and later Harry Kane. Rooney has enjoyed the presence of many Premier League and England legends, but who does he consider his favourite teammate? It may come as a surprise to learn that it is none of these players, instead a player who spent just two seasons at United with Rooney – before departing in rather controversial fashion.

Rooney Named Carlos Tevez as Favourite Teammate

The Argentine spent two years at Old Trafford

Of all the star-studded names Rooney has played with, he ranked Carlos Tevez at the top. The Argentine striker wore a United shirt for just two seasons but left a great impact on Rooney in that short period. He made 99 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 14 assists. The pair were incredibly successful together, winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League.

Rooney praised the chemistry between them, explaining why he felt they were a better fit than some of his other strike partners. He told SportBible:

"I just loved our connection. The two of us up front, we complimented each other really well. 'Normally if I played with Louis Saha, Ruud van Nistelrooy or Robin van Persie – these strikers were always the No.9 and I'd play as a No 10.

"With Tevez we could rotate, I'd be the No.9, he'd take the No.9 spot and I'd be No.10. When we lost the ball we'd be like two bulls trying to get it back. As a strike partner, he was the one I enjoyed playing with the most."

Unfortunately for Rooney and United, their partnership was short-lived, as Tevez went on to play for their rivals Manchester City for the next four seasons.

Carlos Tevez Manchester United PL Stats Appearances 63 Goals 19 Assists 9 Trophies 2

Related Wayne Rooney Named Best England Player He Played With Wayne Rooney played alongside some of the greatest during his England career- but was quick to single out one player as the best.

Rooney Was 'Devastated’

Tevez made the stunning switch across the city

Tevez was only on a two-year loan at Manchester United from West Ham, but the club were keen on making it permanent at the end of the 2008-09 season. Though United had agreed a £25.5m fee to sign him, they were told that Tevez no longer wanted to stay. Instead, it was rivals Manchester City who had struck up a controversial transfer, leaving fans and players alike stunned, particularly Rooney.

"I enjoyed playing with him that much and I knew something was going on because there was the issue with his ownership in terms of whether it was the club or an agent. "It was actually very cheap to buy him and for whatever reason we didn't buy him. I think Man City got him for about £20 million, which is incredible really. You saw what a great player he was when he went there. I was devastated."

The ‘noisy neighbours’, as Sir Alex had dubbed them, really rubbed it in United’s faces when they displayed a ‘Welcome to Manchester’ billboard with the striker front and centre. At the time, the move to City from United would have been considered a backward step, given the rich history and continued success the Red Devils achieved.

However, Tevez was part of the beginning of the rise of Man City, and it is certainly a move he would not have regretted. In four seasons at the club, he was part of the team which won City’s first-ever Premier League title, in addition to an FA Cup. He started the title-winning game against QPR, but he watched the infamous Aguero moment from the sidelines after being substituted off at half-time, for Mario Balotelli, who ended up providing the all-important assist.

Aside from adding to his trophy cabinet, Tevez enjoyed great individual success, netting an impressive 73 goals in 148 appearances in all competitions. He made such a profound effect in his debut campaign that he was named club captain by then-manager Roberto Mancini in 2010. However, his City tenure was not free of controversy, with several public disputes seeing him stripped of the captaincy, before his eventual departure in 2013.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League and Transfermarkt - accurate as of 21/01/2025.