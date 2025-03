No doubt one of the greatest line-leaders of his generation, Liverpool-born Wayne Rooney’s career – most notably, his 559-outing stint during the glory days of the once-dominant force of Manchester United – is as enviable as it is mightily impressive.

He emerged as England’s hottest talent in the mid-2000s, but there were very few who could have foreseen how talented he’d become, especially during his illustrious days at Old Trafford.