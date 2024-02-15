Highlights Wayne Rooney is reportedly considering a boxing career with the Misfits promotion following his departure from Birmingham City.

Rooney has expressed interest in boxing before, even messaging boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and KSI after big fights.

Talks have taken place between Rooney and Misfits, offering a chance to make a lot of money.

Wayne Rooney is reportedly considering swapping football for the boxing ring and taking a fight in the Misfits promotion, according to the Daily Mirror. The former Manchester United and England footballer has been out of work since he was sacked by Birmingham City after just two wins in 15 games, and is now seemingly interested in stepping into the boxing ring.

If another managerial job does not come up any time soon, it is quite possible that we might see the former Everton star following in the footsteps of Logan Paul and KSI in Misfits. Rooney has always been a big fan of the sport, so it wouldn't be a massive surprise if he were to dip his toe into the boxing water. He was a member of a boxing club in Liverpool in his youth, and walked out with Ricky Hatton for his fight against Jos'e Luis Castillo in Las Vegas all the way back in 2007.

Rooney has spoken about boxing before

He messages Eddie Hearn and KSI after big fights

Meanwhile, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn revealed back in October that Rooney messages him after every fight. On The Overlap, Hearn said: "He won't mind me saying, but after every big fight, especially with a YouTuber, sometimes Rooney will fire me a message. Wayne Rooney had a very limited amateur pedigree, but could still fight. I said to him, 'Imagine the shape you could get in as well. You'll get right back into shape.' [Rooney] against Jake Paul at Old Trafford."

In December 2022, KSI revealed that Rooney had been in touch regarding a fight. At a press conference for his fight against Dillon Danis, which didn't end up happening due to the former Bellator fight withdrawing, KSI said: "It's funny, and I hope he doesn't get annoyed that I'm saying this, but Wayne Rooney hit me up saying 'oh we should fight'. I said 'no', I just don't want to do that. If Wayne Rooney is down, I think it would be good to have him in the [influencer boxing] space."

Wayne Rooney & Misfits makes a lot of sense

Now it seems that Rooney is "down" as he has held talks with the promotion that KSI helps to run Misfits. The promotion is not under the rules of the British Boxing Board of control, so the former striker would not be competing in professional boxing. However, there is still the opportunity to make a lot of money. The total purse for KSI vs Tommy Fury at Misfits' 'The Prime Card' was reportedly in the region of £10 million.

Misfits traditionally showcase different social media influencers, Only Fans models, and even MMA fighters. The promotion has caused some controversy in the boxing world due to fighting at press conferences and weigh-ins. Traditional boxing fans and also some fighters have called for the Misfits events to be distanced from the sport of boxing. However, in recent times, we have seen promoters like Eddie Hearn take more of an interest in influencer boxing, so it is hard for boxing purists to ignore.

Whether Rooney will step into the boxing ring is yet to be seen, but it is encouraging that initial talks have taken place. Rooney would most likely be looking for a big pay day, but there's no doubt that people would be interested in seeing the former England star get into the boxing ring.