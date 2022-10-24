Highlights Wayne Rooney's anger and volatile temper on the football pitch seemed to enhance his abilities and made him an almost untouchable player.

Despite his ill-tempered flaws, Rooney's dedication, never-say-die attitude, and aggressive playing style contributed to his success as a footballer.

The infamous drop-ball incident vs Hull City in 2008, where Rooney went flying into George Boateng and Andy Dawson, showcased his impulsive nature and determination to win, although Boateng wasn't impressed.

Wayne Rooney is, without question, one of the greatest footballers that the Premier League has ever seen – despite being somewhat of a loose cannon at times. During his inaugural years in Merseyside, he was even given the moniker ‘Dog’ given his mutt-like manner of charging after the ball.

The Englishman did some extraordinary things at both Everton and Manchester United. But, like every footballer on the planet, Rooney was not without flaws – his manifested in the form of an ill temper, although this came in handy at times. Indeed, that concoction of anger, frustration, and hot-headedness seemed to enhance his abilities – making him (almost) untouchable.

Rooney’s Infamous Drop-Ball Incident

Two Hull players clattered

His win-at-all-costs attitude was adored by so many of a Red Devils persuasion but sometimes painted Rooney in a very poor light. It was certainly a topic up for debate when his side locked horns with then Premier League outfit Hull City.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side were leading 4-1 in their 2008 Premier League encounter, only for Hull to pull two goals back late on. Thanks to Bernard Mendy and Geovanni, the away team had managed to set up a grandstand finish.

An already frustrated Rooney only got angrier after he fluffed a pivotal chance to regain control and score United's fifth of the affair. So, when a drop-ball was given, in vintage Rooney fashion, he took his anger out on two unfortunate Hull players.

A sense of carnage is palpable even before anything happens. The Man United forward is more than up for the contest and he doesn't hesitate to act with ferocity when play resumes. He proceeded to kick Boateng in the shin before taking out Andy Dawson with a terrible challenge.

With steam churning out of his ears, Rooney was not finished there. He rushed to his feet shouting as though he was the one who had been wrong. Unspursingly, referee Mike Dean pulled out a yellow card which doesn't go down too well with the Englishman, who makes that clear in no uncertain terms as he berates the official.

Boateng was forced to limp off, wincing in pain, following the violently swung boot of Manchester United’s all-time top goalscorer. Rooney managed to escape with just a yellow card, though he can count his lucky stars that he was not given his marching orders. In today’s day and age, there is no doubt that the prolific hitman would’ve been sent for an early bath.

Of course, the 253 goals in the fabled red of the 13-time Premier League champions helped win the adoration of the Old Trafford faithful, but his dedication to a never-say-die attitude, which often transcended into a moment of recklessness, made Rooney… Rooney.

After all, ex-Manchester United custodian David Moyes once suggested Rooney’s tendency to have ‘fire in his belly’ was nothing but a positive aspect of his well-rounded game.

“I want Wayne to have fire in his belly,” the now West Ham United boss said after his striker kicked out at a Cardiff City player in 2013. “He plays better when he’s tough and aggressive.

“I don’t want to change Wayne Rooney, that’s for sure. I don’t want him to be kicking at anybody, but I want him aggressive, challenging, and full of running." He added: “He’s an aggressive player, he plays with his heart, as well as the skills he’s got in abundance. That’s a big part of what he is. That’s the way he was when he was a boy at Everton with me.”

Rio Ferdinand summed it up a bit more succinctly. Speaking in his autobiography '#2sides', per The Independent, he said: “Wayne Rooney always struck me as a very angry young man, always arguing with people outside the training ground, especially on the phone. “He seemed to fly into a rage about the smallest things and went through mobile phones like they were sweets. He’d smash phones up in frustration, throwing them on the concrete.”

Wayne Rooney - Manchester United statistics Games 559 Goals 253 Assists 145 Yellow Cards 100 Red Cards 3 Trophies 16

What Rooney and Boateng Said After the Drop-Ball

"He's got fire"

Years have passed, tempers had just about cooled and the Englishman finally spoke out about one of the most infamous moments of his trophy-filled career. Speaking to SPORTbible, he said

"Is that from the Hull game? I just think I was at a point where I was thinking, my hair was going, and I just shaved it off. It was doing my head in. And that coincides with the tackle. "It pops up quite a bit. My eight-year-old son said the other day that he loves skinhead Rooney… I think it was more bald Rooney than skinhead Rooney to be honest!"

More aggrieved by the situation was Boateng, who criticised the former Toffees man for being so impulsive on the pitch when things do not naturally fall in his favour. As he referred to the preparator’s reaction to being booked, the former midfielder said, that although he appreciates his love and passion for the game, he disagreed with his on-field decisions that day.

Reflecting on the drop-ball after the game, Boateng said, per The Telegraph:

“The referee didn't know who should have possession so I said 'give it to United to give it back to our keeper'. But Rooney didn't want that. He wanted to compete for it. I said 'fine, let's do it,' then he lost it a bit. "He's an outstanding player but he gets frustrated when things aren't going right. You can't take that out of him because it's part of what makes him so determined to win. He's got fire."

Without that 'fire' in his belly, Rooney probably doesn't end up having the career he had. It certainly made for box-office viewing on more than one occasion and in more than just one way - as evidenced in the footage above.

