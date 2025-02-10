Wayne Rooney had the fortune of working with some incredible football managers over the course of his career. Whether it was with the England national team or at club level, he was coached by legends such as Sven-Goran Eriksson, David Moyes and Fabio Capello. It was during his stint with Manchester United, though, that he had the opportunity to play under the man considered to be the greatest manager in the history of football.

Rooney was brought to Old Trafford in 2004 by Sir Alex Ferguson and spent the next nine years of his career working for the legendary Scot. Fergie led United to unprecedented levels of success over the course of his 27-year tenure in charge of the Red Devils. He was a no-nonsense head coach who routinely got the best out of his players.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Rooney would consider Ferguson the best coach he has ever worked with. Many would consider that to be the case, but the former England international disagrees. In fact, he thinks someone else that he played under at Old Trafford was better.

Rooney Named Louis van Gaal the Best Coach He Played For

The two spent a couple of years together

While Ferguson's credentials speak for themselves, it was actually Louis van Gaal that impressed Rooney the most and he named the Dutchman as the best head coach he ever played under during his career. That's incredibly high praise considering the names he worked with. Speaking to the Mirror, Rooney said:

"Van Gaal is by far the best coach I have worked with - one hundred per cent. His tactical skills, his way of preparing and his attention to the finest of details, I found amazing. I admired that in him. I had never looked at stuff like that before. "Van Gaal knows that the way he works is tough for players. I made him aware of that at the time and we talked about this very well together. I regret how it all ended, yet I know one thing for sure - I have learnt a lot from him and I am definitely going to use those lessons for when I am a manager."

He isn't the only one who is fond of Van Gaal, though, with former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa also praising him in the past and labelling the Dutchman as his inspiration. Unfortunately for Rooney, his own career as a manager hasn't gone to plan so far. There's still plenty of time for him to turn things around, though, and considering the names he learned under as a player, it's hard to imagine he won't eventually get it right.