Wayne Rooney may now be plying his trade in the world of football management but, during the apex of his powers, it was hard to find a better English footballer than him, owing plenty of success to his 559-game stint for Manchester United – but who was the best player he played with at international level?

Emerging as Everton’s hottest property in the early 2000s, the Liverpool-born centre forward quickly caught the eye of Europe’s top clubs – including the aforementioned Red Devils, a team he’d go on to win all manner of silverware with.

That included the solitary Champions League and five Premier League crowns between 2004 and 2017, but the same cannot be said for his England career, one that began in February 2003 under Sven-Goran Eriksson’s tutelage and ended in November 2018 with Gareth Southgate at the helm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rooney is just one of three players in Premier League history – alongside Ryan Giggs and Frank Lampard – to have notched 100 goals and 100 assists.

On the international stage, Rooney – who is widely recognised as one of the best English footballers of all time – struggled to win anything of note from a collective standpoint; but he did plunder 53 strikes and 21 assists in 120 outings for the Three Lions.

That was despite being part of England’s Golden Generation alongside the likes of John Terry, David Beckham and Rio Ferdinand. Individually, Rooney was a terrific servant for his native country and became their record goalscorer in 2015 after converting a penalty against Switzerland.

Back in 2018, when speaking to former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville, the out-of-work manager was quizzed on the best player he had ever lined up alongside for his country.

In jest, thanks to being in the company of one of the best right-backs in Premier League history, he said: “Gary Neville” before, without any serious hesitation, giving his real answer: Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard, 44.

"It's got to be Steven Gerrard. At times, he got us through games. At the period where, obviously, we lost players - yourself, Rio, Becks. It was me, Stevie and Frank left. Stevie pulled us through our games then."

The well-rounded striker, now 39 years of age, captained his nation between 2014 and 2017 and played with a generation of England’s best footballers – which includes the likes of Gerrard, who remains one of Liverpool’s record appearance makers.

For England, Gerrard and Rooney shared the turf on 69 different occasions between 2003 and 2014, the year the former called time on his international career. Interestingly, both player-turned-managers made their competitive debuts at Euro 2004.

Close

From one Liverpool native to another, it seems that the respect is very much mutual as Gerrard, speaking to Neville on an episode of The Overlap while manager of Aston Villa, waxed lyrical about the ex-Manchester United and Derby County marksman.

"I think Wazza is one of those people, especially when you're away with your family, you need people like Wayne Rooney who are going to lift the room, or lift the day, or do something.”

"I used to love being around Wayne,” he said, per talkSPORT, before suggesting that he enjoyed the illustrious striker's company: “And obviously because we've come from similar areas and stuff I used to really love spending time with Wayne."