In England, although trophies and foreseen dominance have often eluded them, football has always held a cherished place in the hearts of most of the population. And despite not winning a major title since 1966, the birthplace of the sport has consistently produced exceptional talent.

One standout talent to emerge from 'the land of hope and glory' is Wayne Rooney. A key figure in England's ill-fated golden generation of the mid to late 2000s, the former Manchester United and Everton star redefined the role of a Three Lions player during his prime. Across 120 caps, Rooney scored 53 goals—a record only recently eclipsed by Harry Kane—and his performances consistently thrilled fans.

However, while many consider him England's greatest player, surpassing legends like Bobby Charlton, Bobby Moore, and Gordon Banks, Rooney himself recently praised another player, someone yet to be mentioned in this article, as deserving of that title.

Wayne Rooney Hailed Paul Gascoigne As England's Greatest

He has also dubbed the former Newcastle United showman as the most exciting

Ahead of the release of a documentary about the life of Paul Gascoigne, Rooney named the former Newcastle, Tottenham, and Rangers icon as the greatest England player of all time back in 2014. As per The Mag, he said of 'Gazza':

“He was always someone that I looked up to, I still think to this day he is the greatest. You don’t shed tears on the football pitch if you don’t care about playing for your country. "I would say that he is the most exciting English player I have seen and certainly the best.”

One look at the attacking midfielder's highlight reel would do Gascoigne a great deal of justice, but those lucky enough to have watched him in the flesh will never quite be able to perfectly describe how good he was. He was one of the most naturally gifted players the country has ever seen.

That's no exaggeration as, despite his various off-field problems, the playmaker glided past defenders like they weren't there. He broke into the Newcastle first team at the age of 17 and went on to make 92 appearances for the club, scoring 21 times. His form for the Magpies saw Tottenham Hotspur pay a then-British record transfer fee of £2.2 million.

Gazza would always provide joy to millions of football fans every time he had a ball at his feet and had many hilarious moments during his time as a professional player. His seminal volley against Scotland at Euro 1996 will live long in the memory of every England fan, even those who weren't born yet.

Gascoigne was adored during his playing career, sparking a national phenomenon known as 'Gazzamania', which prompted television broadcaster Terry Wogan to dub him "probably the most popular man in Britain today" in September 1990. Nowadays, he remains just as loved, though his days at the top of the beautiful game are just a memory.