Scholes played alongside Rooney for the best part of a decade, while United's all-time top scorer was teammates with Ronaldo for five years between 2004 and 2009.

Ronaldo, Rooney and Scholes were part of the United side that won the Premier League and Champions League double in 2008.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, over the years, had the pleasure of playing with some of the best players in world football. Spending the best part of his on-the-pitch career with the 13-time Premier League champions, there is no shortage of superstars on the Englishman’s exhausting list of former colleagues.

Rooney’s Old Trafford stint came to an end in July 2017 as he rejoined boyhood outfit Everton - but his 253-goal tally, alongside his haul of 139 assists, in 559 games in Manchester solidifies his status as one of the club’s greatest-ever players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rooney is Manchester United’s highest-ever goalscorer with 253 goals, ahead of Sir Bobby Charlton (234) and Denis Law (221) in second and third respectively.

Born in Liverpool, Rooney started his football journey at Everton, but switched to United in 2004 for a fee of around £30 million, making him one of the most-expensive teenage transfers in English top flight history.

During his time at United, where he notably won five Premier League titles and a European Cup, the versatile 120-cap England international played with the likes of Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra and Rio Ferdinand. Previously, however, he singled out a duo of stars as the two best players he played alongside.

Rooney Sings Praises of Scholes and Ronaldo

‘He’ll always be remembered as one of the greats of the game’

Once his move to Everton had been confirmed in 2017, ahead of Rooney’s testimonial, the goal-hungry centre forward spoke to the club’s official website, name-dropping both Paul Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo as the two greatest players he shared the pitch with during his United tenure.

Rooney described Scholes as one of the best midfielders to ever grace the turf, citing his passing, vision and ability to control a game as reasons why he stands out from the likes of Michael Carrick, Roy Keane, Darren Fletcher and the like.

“I’d say there are two that stand out, and they’re Paul Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo. Paul Scholes is one of the best midfielders of all time. His passing, vision and the way he controlled the tempo of games was incredible."

Rooney and Ronaldo, alongside an array of third parties, formed some of the Premier League’s most threatening trios over the years. The former sung the praises of the latter and explained how seamless it was for him to transcend his training exploits into a game.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United Honours Premier League x 3 06/07, 07/08, 08/09 Champions League x 1 07/08 FA Cup x 1 2004 League Cup x 2 2006, 2009 Community Shield x 1 07/08 FIFA Club World Cup x 1 2009

“Cristiano is a special player, and he has gone on to be one of the best players in the world. Some of the things he used to do in training and then take into games was unbelievable, he’ll always be remembered as one of the greats of the game.”

For context, Rooney lined up alongside Scholes on 242 different occasions and linked up with Ronaldo 205 times. What they achieved at the top of the English football pyramid will forever be etched into the club’s mythology with a collection of silverware, coupled with some iconic moments, at the forefront of what fans have vivid memories of.

The Importance of Ronaldo and Scholes at Man Utd

Duo boast 14 Premier League titles between them

Both Scholes and Ronaldo provided United - and Sir Alex Ferguson - with varying layers of possibility. The former - affectionately nicknamed the ‘Ginger Prince’ - was the epitome of a serial winner, winning 11 Premier League titles, and was a vital cog in the club's winning machine.

A one-club man, Salford-born Scholes was the tempo-dictator of Ferguson’s lengthy reign - and, despite being unfavoured in the England set-up, was a regular fixture in some of United’s most illustrious years.

Paul Scholes - Manchester United Honours Premier League x 11 95/96, 96/97, 98/99, 99/00, 00/01, 02/03, 06/07, 07/08, 08/09, 10/11, 12/13 Champions League x 2 98/99, 07/08 FA Cup x 4 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004 League Cup x 2 2009, 2010 Community Shield x5 96/97, 97/98, 03/04, 08/09, 10/11 Intercontinental Cup x 1 1999 FIFA Club World Cup x 1 2009

Ronaldo pricked the ears of Ferguson and his entourage during a pre-season fixture against Sporting CP in August 2003. The fresh-faced trickster was a lesser-known prospect at the time, but he ensured he used the aforementioned outing as a potential job interview, giving John O’Shea a torrid time.

From then on, the Manchester United hierarchy were eager to get the Portugal international, widely considered to be one of the best players in the history of the game, on board - and hence, shortly after, signed him for a paltry fee of £12.24 million.

And the rest is history, as they say. The Portuguese marksman won his first of five Ballon d’Or gongs in 2008, while at United, and put him in the shop window for Real Madrid to finally snare his signature, where his stock exponentially grew.

Across his 346-game Old Trafford stay, the now 39-year-old plundered 145 goals and 64 assists but is famed for his trickery, ability to weave in and out of full-backs and willingness to be direct. Now, he’s a living legend in the eyes of every football fan.

