Wayne Rooney enjoyed a storied 19-year career in football, earning the mantle as one of the greatest players in history to have ever come out of England. Manchester United's best goalscorer of all time, he set countless records in the sport, many of which stand firm today.

Of course, he has also played alongside some of the biggest legends of the sport as well, most notably at Old Trafford, where he won five Premier League titles and a Champions League title alongside the star-studded likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Scholes. Surrounded by a vast array of superstars during his best years, Rooney may well have little to complain about in that sense, but there is still one key player who he would have loved to feature in the same team as.

Rooney Wishes He Played Alongside Zidane

The Frenchman famously won the 1998 Ballon d'Or

Via The Overlap, the Englishman was asked by Gary Neville who the one player he wished he featured alongside was. Expecting a swift answer of Lionel Messi, Rooney surprised his former Red Devils teammate with Real Madrid legend, Zinedine Zidane, instead. He said:

"Probably Zidane. Just how good he was. I think [Lionel] Messi is the best of all time but to play with Zidane [would be amazing]. "He’s cool, calm, plays with both feet, goals and assists."

Rooney often functioned as a midfielder throughout his career, so it is likely he has a firm idea of truly how exceptional Zidane was. A Champions League winner in 2002, a Euros winner in 2000 and a World Cup winner in 1998, the midfielder, dubbed one of the greatest footballers of all time, is undoubtedly a legend of the sport.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 690 senior club appearances, Zidane amassed 125 goals and 124 assists.

Rooney and Zidane Have Only Ever Shared a Pitch Once

The latter ran riot in the encounter

Rooney may have never been in the same team as Zidane, but he definitely has been on the same pitch - during the Euros 2004 Group Stage clash between England and France. Both players started for their respective teams and there was one clear standout in this particular head-to-head.

Frank Lampard fired England into an early lead in the first-half, and it all looked to be smooth sailing until Zidane emerged with a spectacular free-kick in the 91st minute, followed by a penalty in the 93rd minute, completing an emphatic comeback in the dying embers of the match. Rooney, just 18 years of age at this point, saw such breathtaking quality first-hand, so it's no surprise that he wished to have called his opponent a teammate instead.

