Many argue that the hardest thing to do in football is to put the ball in the back of the net. It explains why the best-paid players tend to be attack-minded; goals win games – as the old cliche goes – after all.

When thinking about the best finishers in football, players who would always keep their nerve when bearing down on goal, the likes of Gerd Muller, Pele, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo spring to mind. The latter played for Manchester United alongside Wayne Rooney.

The Englishman, an elite goalscorer in his own right, snubbed Ronaldo when naming the best finisher he ever played with. Instead, he chose Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Wayne Rooney Praised Ruud van Nistelrooy

He was one of my biggest ­heroes