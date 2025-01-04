Wayne Rooney was one of the most fearless players the Premier League has ever seen during the peak of his powers. The former Manchester United hero was regarded as one of the most gifted strikers in the league's history, but also held a reputation as a fighter.

That made it all the more surprising when England's second-highest goalscorer admitted there were two Premier League grounds he dreaded playing at. His affiliation with the Red Devils and support for boyhood club Everton made one of the venues fairly predictable.

Related Wayne Rooney Named the Surprise British Club he Wishes he Played For Wayne Rooney named the surprise British club he wishes he played for during career, leaving Man Utd legend Gary Neville shocked by his answer.

Rooney was never welcome on the red side of Merseyside after turning out for Liverpool's two greatest rivals and the Reds' players and fans made sure to make things uncomfortable for the Scouser at Anfield.

Wayne Rooney on Playing at 'Horrible' Anfield

He also named another tough ground to visit

Close

Speaking to Jamie Carragher about a strong challenge during a Monday Night Football appearance in 2018, Rooney recalled how difficult it was to play his best football at the 'horrible' ground. The prolific forward admitted:

"Away at Anfield, you get picked, and you know you're struggling, it's horrible. You just don't want to show any emotions. "That's the one stadium I want to go and win at. Growing up as an Everton fan and playing for Manchester United, that's where I get the most joy when I win the game."

"We always used to say: 'Take no chances. Turn them, get the ball into the channels.' If you start trying to play football at Anfield, and Liverpool are up for it the way they were, then you're asking for trouble," he continued.

Carragher then pressed Rooney further, asking if Anfield was the toughest stadium he had ever visited. His ex-England teammate agreed, while adding Stamford Bridge to the mix: "There [Anfield] and Chelsea. I think Chelsea under Jose Mourinho - the first time. Anfield and Chelsea, you just knew that if you won the game, it would be an ugly win."

Rooney played against Liverpool 30 times in his career, and came out on the winning side 13 times, losing nine times. He had an even less fruitful record against Chelsea, winning 11 times out of 37 fixtures against the Blues.

Related David Beckham Named his Three Favourite Sports Stadiums Beckham played at the San Siro for AC Milan but has named three other stadiums as his favourites in all of sports.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-01-25.