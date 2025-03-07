Wayne Rooney named the ex-Premier League manager he wishes he had the chance to play for during his career, despite the fact he turned him down prior to his move to Manchester United. Rooney's legacy as an all-time great in the English top flight is well and truly cemented after winning five titles and scoring over 200 goals in the competition.

The former England skipper was also fortunate enough to spend the majority of his career under the tutelage of the great Sir Alex Ferguson who, despite not being Rooney's pick for his greatest coach, undoubtedly brought the forward most of his success. However, the man himself revealed that there was another British manager that he wishes he had had the chance to learn from.

Rooney Names Bobby Robson as the Manager He Wishes He Worked Under

Robson tried to sign Rooney at Newcastle

Speaking to Amazon Prime ahead of Arsenal's 7-1 demolition against PSV, Rooney explained that he would've loved the opportunity to play under legendary England boss, Sir Bobby Robson. Robson had a storied career, going from managing Ipswich to the likes of the aforementioned PSV, Barcelona and also having a stint as the Three Lions head coach.

This wasn't the case of the opportunity ever presenting itself though, as Rooney had the opportunity to move to make his wish come true when Newcastle attempted to sign him from Everton prior to his move to Old Trafford. Ultimately, Rooney did decide to make the switch to the Theatre of Dreams, but he did confirm a phone call between he and Robson had taken place:

"There was interest from Newcastle United when I was at Everton, I was 18 years of age. I actually spoke to Alan Shearer as well, spoke to Bobby [Robson]. It probably put a bit more pressure on Manchester United to sign me. "He was such a gentleman and it would’ve been great to play for him. I wanted the number nine (shirt), Shearer wouldn’t give me it!"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wayne Rooney scored 15 goals and managed eight assists in 27 games against Newcastle.

In fact, while Rooney had his heart set on a move to Manchester, he did once reveal that a deal was nearly worked out with Newcastle that would've seen him join for a season before moving to Old Trafford the following year.

"Everton were really struggling for money at the time and I found out they were listening to offers from people as well," Rooney revealed during his guest appearance on the UTD Podcast, as per Chronicle Live. "They were trying to push me to sign for Chelsea because they were going to pay the most money."

"It was 40 minutes from my home, where I grew up, as well and it was a perfect fit for me. (Manchester) United actually wanted to wait a year, until the following year, but then Newcastle came into talks with Everton and with myself.

"I'd gone too far then. I couldn't wait another year, I couldn't stay another year at Everton, so I was prepared to go to Newcastle for that year. I spoke to them, we spoke about salary and what I wanted if I went there was, after a year, if Manchester United come in, you have to let me go."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 07/03/2025.