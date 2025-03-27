Wayne Rooney was one of the greatest footballers English football has ever produced. Not just that, but he will also be remembered as among the very best to play for Manchester United.

With a player so established at the very peak of the sport, he has shared the pitch with some brilliant teammates and frightening opponents. As such, it's always interesting to hear opinions from somebody like Rooney on certain footballing matters.

In 2025, he was asked to name the 'best dribbler of all time' and was in no doubt when giving his answer.

Wayne Rooney Called Lionel Messi 'Best Dribbler of all Time'

Snubbed former Man Utd teammate Cristiano Ronaldo