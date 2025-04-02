Wayne Rooney could pretty much do it all. Sure, he had the goals – enough to make him Manchester United's record goalscorer – but he also had vision, work-rate, leadership, and stunning technical ability. As a result, he's one of the most complete footballers the Premier League has ever seen.

Later on in his career, he even dropped back into midfield, showing his versilty and high footballing IQ. Wherever he played, his passing ability was always eye-catching. Able to thread clever through balls in between tightly packed defences or ping 40-yard switches, Rooney had a real eye for that side of the game.

Despite that, the Englishman was humble enough to admit there have been better passers to grace the sport than him. When quizzed on the matter, though, he did bring up the name of a former Manchester United teammate.

Snubbed Paul Scholes

Speaking in 2025, he was asked to name the 'best passer' of all time and needed a second to consider his answer. Scratching his head, he sighed and after a moment of consideration, asserted:

"David Beckham."

In the modern era, the likes of Xavi, Andrea Pirlo, and Kevin De Bruyne spring to mind when passing ability is brought into question. Paul Scholes is another Man Utd icon synonymous with the topic.

With that in mind, it's interesting that Rooney overlooks them all in favour of Beckham. However, there can be no doubting the former Real Madrid man's quality on the front. His ability was such that there has perhaps never been a better crosser of the ball, and with a whopping 267 assists over the course of his career, Beckham certainly knew how to pick out a teammate.

Interestingly enough, in the same interview, Rooney was asked to name the 'best dribbler' in football history but did not name a former Man United star. On this occasion, when many would have perhaps expected him to say Cristiano Ronaldo – or even Red Devils legend Geroge Best – the Englishman went with Lionel Messi.

Related Gary Neville Named Stadium He Found 'Hard to Play Well' in - Rooney Disagreed The former Man United striker went as far as to say it was actually probably his favourite ground.

Sir Alex Ferguson Didn't Feel Beckham and Rooney Were World Class

Named four others instead