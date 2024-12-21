Wayne Rooney is one of the most naturally gifted British players of all time. As well as scoring 313 club goals during his career, he had the ability to play in a deeper-lying midfield role. This is a position he took up at Manchester United under Dutch head coach Louis van Gaal. So Rooney certainly understands, appreciates and respects midfield as a position.

While at United, he played alongside Roy Keane, who was one of the most aggressive midfielders, but who is the best midfielder he ever played against?

Looking back at Rooney's career at Manchester United between 2004 and 2017, their main rivals were Arsenal and Chelsea initially; then Manchester City later. All three sides had their own great midfielder players, including Patrick Vieira, Frank Lampard and David Silva. Although that rivalry was mostly domestic.

When it came to the Champions League, Rooney reached the final on three occasions. Each time, he faced Barcelona somewhere along the way. So in many ways, they were perhaps United's biggest rival for the biggest prize. What's more, It the Spanish side had the toughest midfielder Rooney ever faced:

"For midfield, I’d say Xavi, he’s got everything, brilliant passing, vision, creativity and leadership."

Rooney Named Xavi as Best Midfield he Faced

It is easy to see why Rooney picked Xavi, who is one of the greatest midfielders of the twenty-first century. He played close to 900 club games, in which time he won La Liga eight times and the Champions League four times. Xavi was also pivotal for the Spain side that won back to Euros in 2008 and 2012, either side of also winning the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

While the Barcelona side that Xavi played for were brilliant to watch, they were also very difficult to play against. Rooney learned that from bitter experience, after losing the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals to them. Such was Xavi and the Barca midfield's ability to keep the ball, it made it a difficult experience for Rooney. Xavi revealed what Rooney said to him towards the end of the 2011 Champions League Final.

It was Xavi who was named UEFA's Man of the Match in the 2009 Champions League final 2-0 win over Rooney's United. This was a Barca midfield that featured Iniesta and Busquets, not to mention Yaya Toure, who played at centre-back. Xavi was unlucky not to have scored in that final, seeing his free-kick beat Edwin van der Sar, but crash against the post. The Spaniard was on hand to drop in the cross that Lionel Messi headed in to make it 2-0 to Barcelona.

Although an attacking player, Rooney was often seen tracking back to make big tackles to win the ball back. This is a trait he would have very much liked to have performed against Barcelona in those two Champions League final losses. He couldn't though. Such was the composure and quick passing of Barca and Xavi, it meant getting the ball back was quite impossible at times. Xavi has been complimentary about Rooney, including him in his all-time British eleven. Although for Rooney, Xavi was the main man when it came to playing midfield.