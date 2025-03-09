If you're a member of Generation Z (between the late 1990s and the 2000s), you probably grew up watching Wayne Rooney's exploits. Particularly those achieved during his time at Old Trafford - not forgetting his successful spells at Everton and D.C. United.

Well established in the pantheon of Manchester United's greatest players ever, the Liverpool native took advantage of the 13 years he spent there to establish himself as the club's all-time top goalscorer (253 goals in 559 appearances). It's a prestigious record, not to mention the numerous trophies he helped to win ,including the Premier League and Champions League. In short, an exceptional football player.

And while some observers now place him at the top of their ranking of the best English footballers of all time, Rooney does not consider himself to be the best to represent the Three Lions. And he even has a very specific idea of who could hold to this honorary distinction.

Wayne Rooney Named Harry Kane as England's Greatest Ever Player

The Tottenham legend has embraced a brilliant career