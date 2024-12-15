Wayne Rooney spent his career giving goalkeepers nightmares with his goalscoring potency. The Manchester United legend bagged 253 goals in 559 games for the Red Devils, finishing his career as the club's all-time top goalscorer.

The former England captain was sometimes unplayable, dominating games at the push of a button. He relished leading the line for United and helped steer them to five Premier League titles. The ex-Everton striker had a constant desire to find the back of the net, whether taking on goalscoring duties himself or finding a teammate to send them through on goal.

Petr Cech, Pepe Reina, and Jens Lehmann knew all too well how deadly Rooney was during his illustrious career. The trio were three Premier League goalkeepers tasked with keeping him at bay in the sticks.

However, it wasn't just in the Premier League where Rooney excelled, as he also flourished on the European stage in the UEFA Champions League. United fans will recall his heroics in helping Sir Alex Ferguson's Reds claim the European title in 2008, posting four goals and one assist en route to beating Chelsea in the final in Moscow.

Rooney came up against some of Europe's finest shot-stoppers, including Manuel Neuer, Dida and even his former teammate Victor Valdes. However, the goalkeeper he claims was the best of the lot was Iker Casillas, who he faced while on international duty with England against Spain.

Related 10 Greatest Goalkeepers in the 21st Century (Ranked) The 21st century has seen some truly brilliant shot-stoppers emerge over the years, but which 10 goalkeepers have been the best?

Rooney Found Facing Casillas Tough

The Manchester United legend waxed lyrical about the Spanish shot-stopper

Rooney never played against Casillas at club level. The former Spain skipper was nursing a hand injury when Real Madrid clashed with Manchester United in the last 16 of the 2012-13 Champions League campaign. His two encounters with 'San Iker' were with England in November 2004 and 2015.

Casillas kept clean sheets in both games as the Three Lions lost 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu and were beaten 2-0 at the Estadio Jose Rico Perez. Both were nights to forget for Rooney and his temper got the better of him the second time around when he pushed Casillas into pitchside railings and was booked.

However, he faced a goalkeeper he believed was among the greats. He said in a Q&A on his official website in 2016:

"The best goalkeeper I’ve come up against is Iker Casillas. He’s beat everything you can in the game and is one of the best goalkeepers of all time."

Casillas is often included in the debate over who is the best shot-stopper to grace the sport, having been Madrid's number one for around 14 years. He spent 16 years at the Bernabeu, winning 18 major trophies, including three Champions League trophies and five La Liga titles.

Related The Greatest Champions League XI in Football History Including greats of the competition such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the greatest Champions League XI ever has been ranked.

The Mostoles-born goalkeeper was renowned for his quick reflexes and athleticism, which also helped Spain win the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championships in 2008 and 2012. He was sublime at the peak of his career, particularly in 2012 when he won the IFFHS World's Best Goalkeeper award for a fourth time in a row while lifting the La Liga title for the first time as Madrid's captain.

Casillas retired in August 2020 after suffering a heart attack in training with FC Porto at the of 39. He now works as a commentator while also taking on personal projects.

Iker Casillas Career Team Appearances Clean Sheets Trophies Real Madrid 725 264 Champions League x3, La Liga x5, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Cup x2 FC Porto 156 74 Liga Portugal, Portuguese Super Cup x2 Spain 167 102 World Cup, European Championship x2

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-12-24.