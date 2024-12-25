Wayne Rooney was a sensation when he burst onto the scene in the Premier League at the tender age of 16. During a 20-year career in which he made 764 club appearances, Rooney played against the very best players of his era. A great number of them were attacking players. So, who was the toughest striker Rooney ever faced?

Rooney is considered one of the greatest English footballers of all time. Until Harry Kane surpassed him, he was England's leading goalscorer, as well as being an intelligent player who understood and appreciated the game. He would have helped Manchester United to more Champions League winners medals to his name if it wasn't for Barcelona, who beat Rooney's United in the 2009 and 2011 finals.

That Barcelona side were incredible going forward. Speaking at an event in 2016, Rooney was very clear about the best striker he has ever faced:

"The best striker has to be Lionel Messi, in my opinion, he’s the best player ever and I’m honoured to have shared a pitch with him.”

Of course, Rooney enjoyed a great on-field relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, who he played with at Manchester United. Yet as far as the former England international is concerned, Lionel Messi is the best player ever. Rooney is clear that his love for Messi as a player is not a snub to his former teammate Ronaldo.

As far as Rooney is concerned, Messi is just different. "I couldn't get near him," he said. Rooney also confesses to getting criticism for his views.

"I get a lot of stick for saying Messi where it's as if, 'How can you say Messi, it's Ronaldo.' I understand that people can say Messi, people can say Ronaldo – they are both incredible, probably the best two players to ever play the game."

Related Wayne Rooney Named His Pick for ‘Best’ English Footballer of all Time The former Three Lions striker didn't hesitate when naming his choice for England's best ever footballer.

Rooney played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford for five years between 2004 and 2009. Together, they led Manchester United to the 2008 Champions League. They were also in the same side that lost the final the following year to Barcelona. Messi was hugely influential that day, getting on the scoresheet in the 2-0 Barca win. Messi was named the fans' Player of the Match.

United reached the final again in 2011, where once again Barcelona were the opponents. The Catalans were again too much for United. Rooney did get the equaliser, but it was no other than Messi who put Barcelona 2-1 up nine minutes after half-time. In the end, United went on to lose the final 3-1. Messi was named UEFA's Man of the Match.

The Messi goals in Champions League finals come as no surprise. The Argentine is one of the competition's all-time leading scorers. Put simply, whenever Rooney went into the biggest games of his career, all too often Lionel Messi was an opponent. More tellingly for Rooney, Messi was always in the mood to play a fantastic game.

Related Wayne Rooney Named the Toughest Goalkeeper he Ever Faced Wayne Rooney only faced his toughest goalkeeper on two occasions.

Messi is universally regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, alongside Ronaldo, Pele and Diego Maradona. Although for Rooney, Messi is the all-time greatest. That said, he still has respect for Ronaldo:

"They are both incredible, probably the best two players to ever play the game. For me, Messi has just got that little bit more extra flair, which I like in a player, so that’s the reason."

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-12-24.