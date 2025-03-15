Wayne Rooney enjoyed a very successful career at Manchester United, where he became the club's all-time leading goalscorer. In his playing days, the England icon also turned out for Everton, DC United, and Derby County and showcased his quality across multiple leagues and continents.

It's fair to say the former striker knows a thing or two about world-class talent, having shared the pitch with Premier League greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Scholes. Rooney won five league titles with United and lifted the Champions League trophy in 2008, which cemented his status as one of football's best-ever forwards.

Since hanging up his boots from the professional world, Rooney transitioned into management. His latest stint in the dugout came at Plymouth Argyle, but his coaching expertise couldn't prevent him from being sacked after just seven months in charge.

Related Wayne Rooney Surprisingly Named Tottenham Legend as England's Greatest Ever Player Considered by some to be the best English player of all time, Wayne Rooney has a very clear idea of who deserves that title.

Rooney Hails Salah as World's Best

The Liverpool winger is putting up incredible numbers

Close

As a forward himself, Rooney has always had an eye for attacking brilliance. While on presenting duties with Amazon Prime, the Englishman didn't hold back in his praise for Mohamed Salah and stated that his performances at Anfield have trumped all other players in recent times.

The Egyptian, who joined Liverpool for £34 million from Roma, has been a revelation for the Reds, and this season might just be his finest yet. With 32 goals and 22 assists already to his name, Liverpool's starman continues to shock, and albeit impress, football supporters across the world. Rooney said:

"Mo Salah, in my opinion, is the best in the world right now, he doesn't always come back, and you can get away with that."

Salah's Champions League Heartbreak

His future at Liverpool remains uncertain

Although Salah's brilliance was rarely on display across the two legs of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, he was able to confidently dispatch his penalty in a tense shootout. However, misses from teammates Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones saw the Reds crash out of the competition, leaving Salah visibly upset.

Related 20 Greatest African Players in Football History (Ranked) From George Weah to Jay-Jay Okocha, the African continent has produced some extraordinary talent over the years.

His hopes for a Ballon d'Or may have faded away after Liverpool's exit from the most prestigious cup competition in club football, and he now faces a fearful wait to see which team prevails as the champions. Barcelona's Raphinha and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane will fancy their chances after their impressive goalscoring form in the early stages of the tournament.

Off the pitch, Salah's future remains a topic of speculation. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the forward admitted in December that a new deal is still "far away". Whether he stays at Anfield or seeks a new challenge, he will still stand proud as the