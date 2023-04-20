Wayne Rooney has named former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of Manchester United's four greatest icons.

Recently, the current DC United manager was selected in CBS Sports Golazo's Red Devils 'Mount Rushmore'.

The broadcaster named their quartet of United icons, which included Rooney, Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Bobby Charlton and Paul Scholes.

CBS Sports Golazo didn't think Ronaldo was worthy of a spot, but the man who forged one of the Premier League's deadliest ever strike partnerships with him certainly does.

On Thursday, Rooney named his own United 'Mount Rushmore' - and obviously, he didn't select himself.

Who did Rooney name in his Man Utd 'Mount Rushmore'?

"Sir Alex [Ferguson] of course will be on there," Rooney said, per The Mirror.

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo would be on there. Ryan Giggs, and probably George Best."

An interesting selection. Best is revered as one of the greatest footballers of all-time, the Northern Irishman enjoying the best years of his career at United.

As for Giggs, he spent his entirety of his career at United, winning 35 trophies in 24 years. The Welshman is also still the player with the most assists in Premier League history (162).

You can see why Rooney named the pair, although United's record scorer only wanted to talk about one man in his 'Mount Rushmore' - and that's Ferguson.

What did Rooney say about Sir Alex?

"Growing up the whole reason I signed for Manchester United was because I really wanted to play for Alex Ferguson," Rooney added.

"Just (because of) the way he worked, and how successful he was. Of course, they've had great players throughout the years - and it's a really historic club.

"Me, being from Liverpool and an Evertonian, I always had an eye on Sir Alex Ferguson and just hoped that one day I could play under him.

"Thankfully I did and it was a huge honour for me."

Fair play, Wazza.

Rooney selects Ronaldo after public fallout

Ronaldo's nomination for Rooney's 'Mount Rushmore' will raise a few eyebrows, as the pair had a bit of a fallout recently.

Rooney was criticised by his former United teammate during the now infamous Piers Morgan interview, which aired just before the 2022 World Cup.

When Morgan asked if Ronaldo believed Rooney was jealous of him, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner replied: "Probably, because he finished his career in his 30s. I'm still playing at a high level, I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him, which is true."

Ouch. But clearly, Rooney hasn't let the verbal tirade get to him one bit.

Maybe their friendship can be saved after all...