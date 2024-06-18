Highlights Rooney has named the current England players who would get into the famous 'Golden Generation' XI from the mid-2000s.

Gary Neville would have five current players in, while Rooney would have four.

England's Golden Generation of 2004-2006 were beaten at Euro 2004 and World Cup 2006 by Portugal.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has named the current England internationals he believes would earn a spot in the famous Golden Generation XI. Rooney, who is England's most capped outfield player, was a crucial element of one of the country's best talent pools that suffered bitter disappointments during Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup.

Under Sven Goran Eriksson, the Three Lions were eliminated at the quarter-final stages of both tournaments at the hands of Portugal on penalties. Many have questioned whether Gareth Southgate's group are superior to the side from the mid-2000s. Now, the former Evertonian, who is one of the more experienced managers from the Golden Generation, has named the players he would include if they were available 20 years ago.

Rooney's Four Players Who Would Make Golden Generation XI

He believes no defenders would break into the 2000s team

Appearing on the latest episode to 'The Overlap' YouTube channel, Rooney was asked which of Southgate's men were capable of breaking into the side that contained many of the country's finest ever players. In response, the 38-year-old stated that he would pick four current England stars to replace his former teammates:

"For me, none of the defenders would. If you look back, you had Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Sol Campbell, Ledley King, Carra [Jamie Carragher], Gaz [Gary Neville], Ashley Cole. For me, none of the defenders would get in. "In the attacking areas, that's where I think a few would get in. I think Harry Kane, 100%, would be in. Foden would be in. Bellingham would be in, maybe."

Rooney also opted to include goalkeeper Jordan Pickford over David James. England's number one has performed heroics at various recent international tournaments. The Everton shot-stopper equalled Peter Shilton's record of 10 clean sheets at major tournaments in another flawless display against Serbia.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned outfield trio are three of the brightest sparks that the Three Lions have available over the summer. Harry Kane surpassed Rooney's goalscoring record during the 2022 World Cup and has netted 63 goals for his country so far. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham has demonstrated that he has the ability to carry teams on his young shoulders, finishing as La Liga's top scorer in his debut season at Real Madrid and scoring the only goal in England's opening day 1-0 victory over Serbia.

The inclusion of Phil Foden would add balance to the 2004-2006 team's biggest problem area which, according to co-host Gary Neville, was on the left wing. However, many have questioned the Manchester City starlet's performance on the flanks for his country, with it being suggested that the 23-year-old could be dropped for England's next game against Denmark on Thursday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phil Foden has scored just one goal in eight appearances in major tournaments for England.

Gary Neville Claims Five Stars Would Make Golden Generation

The former defender fought the case of two integral players

When asked for his thoughts, former Manchester United captain Neville revealed that he wouldn't include wonderkid Bellingham, but would add three other defensive names to the team.

"The balance of our midfield with Lampard and Gerrard would have to mean that you'd have to think that Declan Rice would probably come into that. I think Harry Kane would start up top. "I think you definitely could put Kyle [Walker] at right-back in front of me and legitimately say he would be better than me there. "I also think Jordan [Pickford]. I don't think he makes a lot of mistakes for England at all. His kicking is pretty good. I think he's become a big player for England. "So Pickford comes in, Walker comes in, Rice comes in. I think Kane comes in and I would put Foden on the left."

Kyle Walker is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League, even at the age of 34. The Man City defender has been a constant for England since making his debut in 2011 and has matched Neville in tournaments played in, with Euro 2024 being his fifth.

Much was made of the Golden Generations' inability to fit all three of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes in their strongest positions. Having Declan Rice as a midfield anchor has allowed the likes of Bellingham and the other forwards more freedom further up the pitch. The now-Sky Sports pundit believes that the Arsenal man could've done a similar job two decades ago, allowing Eriksson to get the most out of his other midfield talents.