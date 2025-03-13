Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has singled out just two players he would retain if he was in charge of his former club, calling for sweeping changes at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are struggling in 14th position in the Premier League table, enduring a bleak season, and it appears unlikely they will finish in the top half of the table.

After a disappointing FA Cup defeat to Fulham, the Europa League now represents United's sole opportunity to secure a trophy this season, with victory offering a route back into the Champions League. However, even if the 20-time English champions are able to salvage what has been one of their worst-ever campaigns with silverware, Rooney believes that the majority of the squad need to be axed for the club to improve.

Rooney Names Fernandes and Mainoo as the Only Two United Should Keep

The club's record goalscorer called out the rest of the squad for their lack of spirit

Speaking during an appearance on the Stick to Football podcast, Rooney claimed that Ruben Amorim should look to sell his entire squad barring club captain Bruno Fernandes and young starlet Kobbie Mainoo. While the Liverpudlian was full of positive things to say about the duo, he laid into the rest of the squad for their perceived lack of heart:

"They look lost. They look scared. Bruno [Fernandes] is the one who keeps producing, he annoys you at times but keeps producing. They need massive changes to the squad, I think 10-15 players need to leave the club. Obviously, they can’t do that, but there is a mentality there where no one is taking responsibility. "I’d keep Bruno and [Kobbie] Mainoo. There is a culture at the club where it’s too easy to lose games and the players come out and say, ‘Onto the next one,’ and all that rubbish. Just show some character and fight on the pitch."

Rooney also admitted that it hurt watching United, for whom his children play in the academy, struggle to the extent that they have done in recent times.

Fernandes and Mainoo's Manchester United Future

The youngster has been touted with a move away from Manchester United