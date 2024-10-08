Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney snubbed the likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham when naming Manchester City’s Phil Foden, despite his current struggles at club level, as the best player that Lee Carsley and his entourage have at their disposal.

Rooney, now in charge of Plymouth Argyle in the Championship, was once his country’s all-time leading goalscorer before the aforementioned Kane smashed his record of 53 goals in 120 outings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Foden has notched 88 goals and 54 assists in his 277-game Manchester City career.

Having made north of a century of appearances for his nation, Rooney is well accustomed to life on the international stage – and has named Foden, one of the highest-valued players in world football, as England’s best player, snubbing a plethora of talent in the process.

Rooney Names Foden as England’s Best Player

‘For me, Phil Foden is the one, I really enjoy watching him’

Despite enduring a frustrating career on the international stage, Stockport-born Foden – 41-cap international – remains, at least in Rooney’s eyes, England’s best player.

When the ex-Manchester United talisman was asked about who from the England squad excites him the most, he told talkSPORT, per The Mirror: "Phil Foden. I know he hasn’t played that much this season for Man City, but Phil Foden at his best is the best player England have got."

“Cole Palmer has been sensational since going to Chelsea and you see everything Jude Bellingham is doing at Real Madrid. But for me Phil Foden is the one, I really enjoy watching him."

Foden, a six-time Premier League winner, made his senior England debut on September 5, 2020, as a fresh-faced 20-year-old and has since made another 40 appearances, plundering four goals and eight assists in the process.

Last term, the versatile forward – who can play on the flank or more centrally – was named as the Premier League’s Player of the Year after yet another dazzling string of performances, and now he’s got Rooney’s seal of approval.

Foden's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Man City Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,869 2nd Goals 19 2nd Assists 8 =3rd Shots per game 3 2nd Key passes per game 2.1 2nd Dribbles per game 1.3 2nd Overall rating 7.55 3rd

Rooney Praises England’s Trophy Chances

‘Hopefully they can get over the line’

What England have been criticised for, particularly under Gareth Southgate’s stewardship, is their inability to win silverware. Having been in two back-to-back European Championships, they failed to succeed in either final, losing to Italy and Spain, respectively.

The ex-Everton man, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest English footballers of all time, has praised England’s chances of getting a trophy over the line: “They’re very talented. I just hope they haven’t missed it in the last few tournaments because obviously someone like Harry Kane, who has scored a lot of goals, if he’s not quite there in two years’ time at the next tournament, what effect does that have?”

“Hopefully they find a new one in that time or Kane is still banging them in. I just hope they haven’t missed it but then again they’ve still got Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James Maddison … they’ve got lots of exciting young players. They will be there or thereabouts in the next tournament I’m sure and hopefully they can get over the line."

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 08/10/24