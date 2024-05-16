Highlights Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United should build their squad around Bruno Fernandes.

The former striker says his former club should keep the young players at Old Trafford, but get rid of everyone else.

Rooney thinks the club must sign better players if they're to compete with Man City at the top of the Premier League.

Wayne Rooney has never been one to hold back when discussing his former club Manchester United - and that was the case again this week as he delivered a ruthless assessment of the playing squad at the club right now. The Red Devils have struggled this season, picking up just 57 points in 37 games, one point behind their worst-ever points return in the Premier League era.

There's been speculation about the futures of Erik ten Hag and star man Bruno Fernandes, and the optimism that surrounded the club at the start of the campaign has completely evaporated. Since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013, the Red Devils have spent over £1 billion on players - but they've not enjoyed any form of success in the league.

Their recruitment has been disastrous, with big money wasted on high-profile stars including Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez and Memphis Depay over the years. The current squad is no better either, with some big-name players currently underperforming after the Red Devils spent a fortune to bring them to Old Trafford. Rooney has now given a damning assessment of the state of the team and the players he thinks are actually worth keeping.

Rooney Would Keep Bruno Fernandes and the Young Players

He'd get rid of everyone else

While he's currently out of management, Rooney has been working as a television pundit for Sky Sports, covering the Premier League's biggest matches. He was in the studio for United's meeting with Newcastle United this week and was asked to share his thoughts about the current squad at the club. The Sky Sports team shared a graphic of the entire squad at Old Trafford and asked both the former striker and Roy Keane what they thought the club needed to do this summer. It's safe to say that Rooney didn't hold back one bit, commenting:

"You have to build around Bruno. I think you have to build a team around Bruno. He's the one player with quality. He has got fight in him. I think the young players and then I think all of the other players... get rid of them. "I think you keep the young players, you keep Bruno and I think there has to be a massive clear out. It's not going to all be in one year, but I think it's going to be over the next couple of years."

The former United man then went on to share brief individual thoughts on several of the club's biggest stars. Again, he United's all-time record goalscorer didn't hold back.

Rooney's View on United's Biggest Stars

He's less than impressed with many

After ruthlessly saying that United should get rid of the majority of their players, Rooney then went on to break down each position in the team and share his opinion on some of the club's biggest stars. First starting with the goalkeeper situation, before moving on to the side's defence, he didn't refrain from giving his brutally honest thoughts.

"I think he's [Andre Oana] got better. I think he had a shaky start to the season, but he has got better. For me, [Diogo] Dalot's done well. Harry Maguire's had an in-and-out season, but to compete, they need better. They need better players to compete in this league. "Don't get me wrong, these players are good players and good Premier League players, but to compete with Man City, with Liverpool, with Arsenal, they need better players."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 253 goals, Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer

Rooney was then asked to share his opinion on Marcus Rashford. The Englishman was one of United's best players last season but has been a shell of himself this time around.

"We all know that Marcus has got the ability and the capabilities to play at the top level, and he haven't seen that. I just wonder if it's time for Marcus himself to go and play elsewhere. I think he has to ask himself that question. I want him to stay and break records at this club, but he needs to get his head right and get his head down."

Regardless of what happens between now and the end of the campaign, whether United win the FA Cup trophy against Manchester City later this month or not, it's pretty clear that there is some big work to do in the transfer market this summer, but given their recent track record, only time will tell whether the Red Devils get their recruitment nailed on.

