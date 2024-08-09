Highlights Wayne Rooney has backed Pep Guardiola to replace Gareth Southgate as the next England manager.

Lee Carsley has been announced as the interim boss as the search for Southgate's replacement continues.

Rooney has said Carsley deserves his chances but thinks that Guardiola is the best candidate long-term.

Manchester United and Everton icon Wayne Rooney has revealed who he wants to see take charge of the England national team permanently. It was announced on Friday that under-21s boss, Lee Carsley, who played alongside Rooney during his first spell at Goodison Park, would take temporary charge of the senior squad as the search for Gareth Southgate's successor continued.

Although there is a chance that Carsley himself lands the role, much like Southgate did after an impressive temporary spell, the Plymouth Argyle manager has instead given his support to another candidate that would no doubt get the full backing of the Barmy Army.

Related The England Starting XI Lee Carsley Must Pick in First Game in Charge The Gareth Southgate era is over but England will be back in action in just two months' time.

Rooney Backs Guardiola For England Role

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rooney, who is one of the greatest players the country has ever produced, stated his belief that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is the right man to replace Southgate in the long run. The 38-year-old claimed:

"I'd like Pep (Guardiola) to be honest. I think England now have to strive for the best managers and, obviously, Pep would be great with the way he gets teams playing."

The Spanish tactician would undoubtedly be a popular choice among fans if given the job, after masterminding an unprecedented run of four consecutive Premier League titles and a treble winning campaign at the Etihad with one of the greatest sides in English football history. However, when asked about the links, the man himself gave little away:

"I have to consider what to do with my life. If I want to continue here, if I want to take a break, if I want to manage a national team or not. I am fully excited for the season because I see things that I like. There's a new challenge, to see if we can break our own record."

Currently, bookmakers have Guardiola as the seventh favourite to land the job permanently, behind the likes of Frank Lampard, Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter.

Related 14 Managers Who Could Replace Gareth Southgate at England [Ranked] Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter could be options to replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager potentially leaves his job after Euro 2024.

The former Toffee says his ex-teammate deserves the opportunity

Despite handing Guardiola his long-term backing, Rooney did offer some praise to his ex-teammate, saying that he deserves the opportunity to showcase his ability as a coach in an interim capacity:

"I think Lee Carsley deserves his opportunity. I played with Lee at Everton when we were both younger and he's a very good person, but I think he's a really good coach. "He's done really well with the 21s, similar to Gareth's pathway, who went from the 21s to the first team. So I think he deserves his opportunity and if he does well, you never know, maybe you're looking at the next England manager."

Carsley's first game in charge will be against the Republic of Ireland on September 7th in the UEFA Nations League.