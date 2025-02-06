Cherished by the Old Trafford faithful, Wayne Rooney will forever stand the test of time as one of Manchester United's greatest-ever players, and by sheer quality, he's also celebrated as one of England’s all-time greats. However, a common misconception about the lethal forward is that scoring goals and claiming silverware always came effortlessly to him throughout his career.

Indeed, there’s some truth to this assumption. During his time with the Red Devils, the Everton academy graduate made 559 appearances, scored 253 goals, and provided 138 assists. He was instrumental in helping the club secure five of their Premier League titles, along with an FA Cup, a Europa League, and a Champions League. Saying football came as second nature to the 39-year-old isn’t far from the mark.

No rose is without its thorn, though, and Rooney recently named the one team he faced that he thought was the toughest in his entire career. This was a team that would cause the Liverpudlian to lose sleep at night, but ultimately made the Premier League a much more entertaining league.

Related Manchester United's 25 Greatest Players Ever (Ranked) Manchester United's 25 greatest players ever have been ranked, featuring Sir Bobby Charlton, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, George Best & Roy Keane.

Rooney Named Jose Mourinho's Chelsea His Toughest Opposition

The Blues were United's greatest stumbling block during Mourinho's first stint

Such was the everlasting nature of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign of terror over the rest of the Premier League, Man United's time at the top outlasted several different clubs' primes. From Newcastle United to Arsenal, many clubs tried and failed to end Fergie's golden era. But none proved to be more of a headache than Jose Mourinho's first Chelsea side.

According to Rooney, there was no tougher challenger throughout his career. Talking on the Stick to Football podcast, he said (see around 14:40 in the video below):

"They [Chelsea] were the toughest team I played against under Mourinho in his first couple years."

While Rooney didn’t offer much of an explanation for why that Mourinho-led side - featuring stars like John Terry, Didier Drogba, Claude Makelele, and Frank Lampard - was the toughest, it doesn’t take rocket science to figure it out. The Blues clinched back-to-back Premier League titles in the 2004/05 and 2005/06 seasons, with Mourinho as the ruthless mastermind behind Roman Abramovich’s grand plan.

While it was Ferguson who famously said: "Attack wins you games; defence wins you titles," no one embodied that philosophy more than Mourinho. Using mind games and a painstakingly organised system, he earned a reputation as every rival manager’s worst nightmare, caring little that his tactics were often considered "anti-football" - he was all about winning, no matter the cost. Gary Neville appeared to concur with his former teammate Rooney's assessment, by describing Mourinho's first Chelsea side as "horrible" to play against.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea hold the record for fewest goals conceded in a Premier League season, having shipped just 15 goals in the 2004/05 season thanks to a backline made up of William Gallas, Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, and Paulo Fereira.

Related 10 Best Centre-Back Duos in Premier League History [Ranked] Attacks win games, defences win titles. And with the best Premier League centre-back duos ranked, it's clear the statement is correct.

Rooney's Record Against Chelsea

He struggled against the Blues compared to other opponents

Such was the way Mourinho placed importance on a defensive brand of football, it ultimately meant Rooney's record against the Blues suffered as a result. Coming up against Terry was a tall order to start with, but to then have to deal with his qualities paired with Mourinho's mindset was nigh-on impossible for any striker, no matter how great they were.

Taking a better look at United's record goalscorer's tally against Chelsea compared to other teams, it's clear that Rooney didn't always fancy himself against the west Londoners. He played more games against the Blues than anyone else during his 18-year professional career - check out his record against the traditional 'Big Six' below:

Wayne Rooney's record against traditional 'Big Six' clubs Opposition Matches played Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Chelsea 37 11 10 16 9 4 Arsenal 35 17 7 11 15 6 Manchester City 31 13 6 12 12 3 Liverpool 30 13 8 9 7 4 Tottenham 22 9 7 6 11 4

Rooney wasn't kidding when he said playing against a Mourinho-led Chelsea side was difficult. The only 'Big Six' side he contributed to fewer goals against was Liverpool. However, he played against the Reds seven fewer times, which is a testament to Chelsea's ability to outsmart the forward and limit his powers in front of goal.

Mourinho would go on to lead Chelsea to three Premier League titles across his two stints with the club, alongside three League Cups and an FA Cup. Interestingly, he would go on to manage Rooney at Man United, and the two would help each other claim the 2016/17 Europa League before the Portuguese helmsman left 12 months later following insignificant backing from the Glazers' family.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 06/02/2025).