After being relieved of his managerial duties by Championship side Plymouth Argyle on New Year's Eve, Wayne Rooney is set to be offered an instant return to work after receiving lucrative deals to become a pundit – rather than going back into management.

Formerly a striker for Manchester United and Everton, the Scouser transitioned into the world of management after hanging up his boots and calling it a day in the summer of 2021, first attempting to ply his trade as the manager of Derby County.

He also earned his corn as boss of D.C. United, a team based in the United States whom he played for during his illustrious career, between July 2022 and October 2023. That came before his forgettable spell at Birmingham City, which preceded his most recent job at the helm of The Pilgrims.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rooney has amassed a points per game rate of 0.97 across his managerial career.

At Home Park, things never clicked for the Finch Farm academy graduate – who is commonly regarded as one of the best English footballers of all time – and after a disastrous 25-outing stint in charge, they expectedly parted ways by mutual consent.

Despite his tumultuous time on the other side of the white line – as evidenced by short stints with all previous clubs – there is still something enticing about Rooney’s services, particularly from a broadcasting perspective.

Previously, the 39-year-old has worked for both ITV and Sky to provide football coverage across all manner of competitions – and it’s being reported by The Sun that he will be offered lucrative deals by TV channels to become a full-time pundit.

Per the report, a TV insider said: "Wayne is regarded as one of the best pundits in the business. He’s very, very knowledgeable about the game. And even though he’s actually quite a shy person, he really feels at home in a TV studio.

“It’s been a rubbish end to 2024 for Wayne, but he’s not going to be out of work for long. He’ll be offered punditry work straight away and there’s interest from Sky in a potential long-term deal to tie him down as a pundit.

The insider suggested that Rooney still aspires to make it as a manager – but he may take inspiration from former Old Trafford teammate Gary Neville, who has become successful as a pundit as opposed to his sorry stint in charge of La Liga outfit Valencia.

“Wayne stills harbours ambitions of making it as a manager," they continued before adding: "But, like Gary Neville, it might end up being the case that he can carve out a more successful and lucrative career as a pundit rather than as a manager in the dugout.”