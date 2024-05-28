Highlights Wayne Rooney has weighed in on the debate of who's the best player between Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

The former striker praised Gerrard's all-around abilities, Lampard's goal-scoring, and Scholes' adaptability.

The trio will forever be debated among fans as some of England's best midfielders.

The age-old debate between Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard will never tire. Just like fans will find themselves in a war of words when discussing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the three English midfielders have become ever-present in conversation up and down the country since hanging up their boots.

All considered to be among the greatest central midfielders to grace the game since 1990, Gerrard, Scholes and Lampard all enjoyed glittering careers with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively, and so fans are always going to have varying opinions.

Wayne Rooney, who had the pleasure of playing in front of all three across his illustrious career, of course to varying degrees of success, has weighed in on the debate while talking to former teammate and compatriot Gary Neville on The Overlap’s Quickfire Questions series.

Related 10 Greatest English Midfielders in Football History [Ranked] If England knows anything about football, it's how to make a good midfielder.

Wayne Rooney Weights in on Debate

'All world-class players'

Close

Insisting that they all provided different qualities, recently appointed Plymouth Argyle boss Rooney suggested that the Liverpool man was the best from an all-round point of view, lending to his ability to pass, run, tackle, score and take set-pieces. He explained:

“They’re all different. I think, as an all-rounder, Stevie is the best one out of them. I think he can defend, pass the ball, run, tackle, score goals, set-pieces, so I think as an all-rounder, Stevie is the best from that point of view."

After waxing lyrical about Lampard’s incredible goalscoring record, Rooney conceded that Chelsea’s Mr. Reliable, widely considered one of the best penalty-takers of all time, was not as technically sound as his pair of fellow countrymen. He said: “From a goalscoring point of view, Lamps. The goals he scored from midfield were incredible. Technically, probably not at Stevie’s or Scholesy’s level, but there’s no one better than him than scoring goals from midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frank Lampard is the Premier League’s sixth-highest-ever goalscorer with 177 goals. The only midfielder in the top ten.

Rooney lined up alongside Scholes on 242 different occasions - so it’s safe to say that he knows what he’s talking about. Praising the Ginger Prince’s ability to be Manchester United’s metronome, the striker commended the pale-faced midfielder’s ability to adapt to different positions.

Related 19 Footballers who Answered the Paul Scholes v Steven Gerrard v Frank Lampard Debate Thierry Henry, Pep Guardiola, Deco and Cesc Fabregas are among the players that have answered the age-old Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard debate

“And then Scholesy. I think just how he adapted; he was almost a striker when he was younger. To then go to the 10, to midfield and then a deeper midfield role, dictating the game, I don’t think any of the other two could dictate games the way he could."

Describing them all as ‘world-class’ players, Rooney ended by suggesting that Gerrard - who played 710 times for his boyhood club - could have joined Manchester United to replicate Scholes’ job, whereas it wouldn’t work the other way around.

“All world-class players. I think Stevie could have come to United and be a top, top player and almost do what Scholes could do. Whereas I don’t think Scholesy could go and do what Stevie did at Liverpool."

Gerrard, Scholes and Lampard Premier League Stats Compared

Liverpool man never won a league title

Close

Fundamentally, fans, former players and pundits alike have their own right to judge the debate how they like - but, statistically speaking, who comes out on top? Purely focusing on their respective Premier League stints, here's a brief statistical rundown.

From a goalscoring perspective, as alluded to earlier, there is a clear winner. Known for his instinctive work in and around the box, the Chelsea man's tally of 177 goals dwarfs that of Scholes (107) and Gerrard (120), while his ability to create chances for his teammates, in the form of assists, is also the most superior.

From 609 matches in England's top division, Lampard chalked up 102 assists. Scholes assisted 55 times and Gerrard assisted on 91 different occasions. This can obviously be attributed to their different roles within their own teams, with Lampard given more freedom to roam behind the striker, who was, most notably, Didier Drogba.

Related 15 Best English Footballers Ever Ranked The greatest players that England has produced down the years - ranked in order.

Lampard played the most Premier League games (609), with Scholes - despite enjoying two stints in M16 - playing just shy of 500 (499). Gerrard played 504 times in the top flight and won 255 (50.6%) of those outings.

In terms of win percentages, the fact that Chelsea and Manchester United were much stronger in those days, it's no surprise to see Gerrard's 50.6% drowned out by the aforementioned duo. Lampard won 57.3% of his matches, whereas Scholes, one of the most successful players in FA Cup history, comes out on top with a whopping win rate of 64.3%.

To little surprise, Manchester United's noted dominance of English football provided their former midfielder with a grand total of 11 titles. Lampard comes in second with three Premier League winners' medals to boot, while Gerrard is widely considered one of the best players to never win a league title.

Lampard, Scholes and Gerrard - Premier League Stats Statistics Lampard Scholes Gerrard Matches 609 499 504 Wins 349 321 255 Win Percentage 57.3% 64.3% 50.6% Goals 177 107 120 Assists 102 55 92 Titles 3 11 N/A

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 25/04/2024