International football is a different beast to domestic competitions like the Premier League. While some players may only get to represent England for a couple of years when enjoying their footballing peaks, others are introduced to the Three Lions preemptively to help fast-track their development, and then gain a level of experience that sees them become stalwarts in the squad, irrespective of their club form.

Others, meanwhile, are simply top-level footballers and find themselves involved with their national sides from the very start to more or less the end of their careers. That was the case with Wayne Rooney, who made his professional debut in August 2002 and by February 2003 was playing for the Three Lions. The forward went on to represent his country a staggering 120 times - a record only beaten by goalkeeper Peter Shilton - before receiving his last cap in 2018.

Rooney is undoubtedly one of England's greatest ever players but his timing was unfortunately a little off. He was still an emerging talent during the Golden Generation era, and was then left to bridge the gap until Gareth Southgate helped the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and John Stones reach the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. The period in between, some of which Rooney served as captain, was filled with bitter disappointment and sometimes embarrassment - not least including England's shock elimination from Euro 2016 at the hands of Iceland.

With Wazza spending an incredible 15 years in the England fold, we've taken a look at the players involved in his first and last games for the Three Lions.

Wayne Rooney's First England Game

England 1-3 Australia

Even before the end of Rooney's first season at senior level, it was clear the teenager was an immense talent. He announced himself with an iconi