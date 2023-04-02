We're almost on the finishing straight as far as the Premier League season is concerned.

Some clubs only have nine matches remaining after this weekend and things are really starting to take shape.

While there are plenty of sub-plots, there are three big 'races' that need to be settled.

Firstly, we've got the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City.

After both sides won 4-1 on Saturday against Leeds and Liverpool respectively, the Gunners lead by eight points having played a game more.

The Gunners are slight favourites but City have been there and done it.

Slightly below them, there's the race to finish in the top four and qualify for Champions League football next season.

Arsenal, Man City and Manchester United look set to achieve that. But Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and even Brighton and Brentford harbour hopes of sneaking into the top four.

But perhaps the most intriguing battle comes at the bottom.

Following Saturday's results, there are now just five points separating Crystal Palace in 12th and the relegation zone.

Palace, Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Leeds, Everton, Leicester, West Ham and Southampton are all in a relegation scrap right now.

So, who is going to win the league, who is going to finish in the top four and who is going to be relegated?

Well, Rooney has attempted to answer those questions in his column in The Times this weekend.

We'll start at the bottom

Who will be relegated?

Rooney: "It is hard to remember a tighter relegation battle. Things are so close between the bottom nine. The clubs in greatest danger? Southampton, Leeds United, Bournemouth, Everton and maybe Nottingham Forest. I reckon three out of those five will go down."

As things stand, Southampton are currently rock bottom with West Ham and Leicester also occupying the relegation zone. However, it seems Rooney thinks those two sides will be safe. Instead, he fears for Everton (17th), Leeds (16th), Bournemouth (15th) and Forest (14th).

He also spoke of his nervousness as a boyhood Everton fan.

"I’m feeling nervous as an Evertonian but Sean Dyche was a solid appointment and Everton have had some good results since he arrived," Rooney added. "The one disheartening thing, though, is that despite those results Everton have not pulled away from trouble and that could play on the minds of the players. However, they have certainly got a good enough squad to survive and I just hope they do it, because it would be a disaster if the club got relegated."

Who will finish in the top four?

Rooney said: "Top four? Manchester United will be there but I have a suspicion that Liverpool might sneak into it, thanks to the quality of their squad and their experience. They’re capable of going on a run. I see Newcastle, despite the great job Eddie has done, falling just a little short."

Despite Liverpool's heavy loss to Man City, Rooney still thinks his former rivals will finish in the top four. As things stand, Tottenham occupy fourth but Newcastle are just two points behind with two games in hand. Liverpool are seven adrift of Spurs with a game in hand. However, both Brighton and Brentford are above Liverpool in sixth and seventh respectively.

Who will win the Premier League?

Rooney said: "The title race? Nothing would surprise me from Manchester City. They could put together an incredible run and still win it but you have to say Arsenal are favourites. Everyone has been waiting for them to drop off but they’ve been top of the league for so many weeks and dealing with the pressure all season. I don’t see a collapse from them."

Rooney is backing Arsenal following their comfortable win against Leeds on Saturday. The title could be decided at the Etihad when Man City host Mikel Arteta's side on April 26.