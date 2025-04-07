Sir Alex Ferguson said Wayne Rooney could 'excel in any era' and put him in the same conversation as Sir Bobby Charlton. They occasionally may not have seen eye to eye during the Liverpool-born striker's trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford, but Rooney was Ferguson's talisman in the latter stages of his reign.

Manchester United signed Rooney for £30 million in August 2004, and it was clear they had captured arguably the most exciting English talent since Paul Gascoigne. He became an icon, scoring 253 goals and 139 assists in 559 games, making him the club's all-time top scorer. He also won 17 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Rooney lived the dream of every budding English footballer, including representing his favourite club, Everton, at the start and end of his career. His youth days with the Toffees were an important stage in his development, and there were three Brits he'd grown up idolizing and looked to replicate when he got his break at just 15 years old.

Duncan Ferguson

Career Span: 1990–2006