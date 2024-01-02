Highlights Wayne Rooney has been sacked as Birmingham City manager after a disastrous 15-match reign, with the club in 20th place.

Birmingham fans had turned on Rooney after a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, calling for him to be sacked after the game.

The Championship club are currently just six points clear of the relegation zone, with the new manager facing an uphill battle to help them secure survival.

Wayne Rooney has been sacked as manager of Birmingham City following his side's 3-0 loss to Leeds United, according to a report from The Athletic. The former Manchester United forward was only given the reigns at St Andrew's in October 2023, with his tenure lasting just three months.

His appointment and John Eustace's sacking came as a surprise, with the Blues fifth in the table and pushing for a play-off place. Rooney was handed a three-and-a-half year deal, but Birmingham's form under the 38-year-old has been nothing short of disastrous, with the Midlands club sliding down the table ever since and now in 20th-place, just outside the relegation zone.

Rooney lost a total of nine out of a possible 15 matches while in charge of the Midlands club, and his relationship with fans became toxic on New Year's Day, with the travelling support at Elland Road targeting the boss with brutal chants during their 3-0 loss to Leeds. Their calls of 'sacked in the morning' rang true, with The Athletic reporting on Tuesday morning that Birmingham have sacked Rooney. The club are yet to confirm the news.

More to follow...