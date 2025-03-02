Summary Rasmus Hojlund struggled in front of goal yet again as Manchester United knocked out of the FA Cup,

A former United striker scored on the same day to send his side through to the next round.

Wayne Rooney believes the man in question should never have been sold and would still get into Ruben Amorim's team.

There have been several issues that have plagued Manchester United in recent years, but one consistent area of difficulty has been the Red Devils' ability to find the back of the net. Gone are the days of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line, and even impressive seasons from the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford in recent times are nowhere to be seen.

There have been several players the club has been linked with in order to solve this problem, but as of yet, there has been no solution. In an alternative universe, the Red Devils would love to call upon their all-time leading scorer, Wayne Rooney, to get them out of the rut.

Of course, Rooney has been retired for several years by this point, having since transitioned into management for the likes of Derby County and Plymouth Argyle. However, while Rooney isn't able to help matters, he has named one other former United star that he believes could've helped and that the Old Trafford outfit should never have sold in the first place.

Related Wayne Rooney Named Surprise Player as Favourite Teammate of His Career Wayne Rooney named a surprise player as his favourite teammate of his career.

Rooney Claims United Should Never Have Sold Danny Welbeck

Rooney believes his former teammate would still get into Ruben Amorim's XI