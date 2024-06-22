Highlights Rooney believes Jordan Henderson should be in the England squad for his leadership qualities.

England's young squad lacks vocal leadership and experience in the middle of the pitch, despite Harry Kane's captaincy.

Southgate still has time to address performance concerns before bigger challenges arise as the Three Lions face Slovenia in their final group game.

Amid inquests from outside the England camp after the Three Lions' slow start to EURO 2024, Wayne Rooney believes that Jordan Henderson should have been included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.

The former Manchester United and England legend made the eyebrow-raising claim after England slumped to a 1-1 draw with Denmark on matchday two of Group C. And while some perspective is needed on the situation, with the Three Lions currently sitting top and best-placed to progress as winners of the group that also consists of Serbia and Slovenia, the performance standards have been a major cause for concern for those watching on in the stands and at home.

Southgate was commended before the tournament for ditching his loyalties to certain players in favour of a more attacking squad, also with a tinge of bravery being shown when the likes of Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford were left out following poor club form. However, a lack of creativity for England has opened up the argument that perhaps Southgate has picked too young a squad, and Rooney believes another star was overlooked in Henderson.

What Rooney Said About Henderson

The former Liverpool man's leadership is missing in the current squad

Henderson, who succeeded Steven Gerrard as Liverpool captain in 2015, skippered the Reds to the Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and was a vocal leader throughout the side's first Premier League title-winning campaign in 30 years.

Because of this, Rooney suggested he would be a perfect character to have in Southgate's leadership group. While Harry Kane, the current captain, is a calm and subtle figurehead, Henderson's vocal leadership style would arguably have led to better results on the pitch, with heads currently appearing to slump after the first goal. Speaking to BBC Sport, he said:

"You want to go and press the ball, you need voices behind. So Harry needs voices behind to tell them to keep it one way and obviously what you've worked on. "And I said before the tournament, I think I would have taken Jordan, because you haven't got that experience in the middle of the pitch. But he's also a voice. Harry's not the most vocal, and he doesn't speak as much as he probably should."

It's a call that shocked former England striker Lineker, who was seen raising his eyebrows as well as being heard saying, 'really?' when Rooney was explaining why Henderson should've been picked.

Henderson didn't even make Southgate's provisional 33-man squad after a nightmarish 2023/24 campaign. Just six months after bowing out of Anfield to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, he tore up his contract to join Ajax, before being the brunt of criticism after he was still selected for England games in the November 2023 international break, despite club form evading him.

England at EURO 2024

There's no need to hit the panic button yet

England head into their final group match against Slovenia on Tuesday night knowing a win will guarantee them top spot, while a draw will be enough to stay first-placed should Denmark fail to beat Serbia. Even still, a defeat is likely to also be enough for England to qualify, be it in second or third spot.

For this reason, the panic button isn't necessary just yet. Although the consensus is that England will struggle once they come up against one of the tournament favourites, Southgate still has time to turn things around performance wise, with all attention on putting things right in their final Group C clash on Tuesday night.