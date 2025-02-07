Wayne Rooney won't be out of work for long as he's set for a new job with Amazon just weeks after he was dismissed as manager of Plymouth Argyle. The former Manchester United star hasn't had much luck in management following his retirement as a player. Starting off with Derby County, he couldn't stear the Rams away from relegation, despite a commendable effort.

He then spent time at DC United in MLS, but mutually parted ways after missing out on the playoffs in two straight seasons. Further spells at Birmingham City and Plymouth were disasters for the Englishman and he's now managed four teams since 2020. With his time as a manager not going to plan, it could be time to change courses and Rooney is set to work for Amazon as their star pundit during Manchester City's Champions League clash with Real Madrid and that might not be the end of things.

Amazon Want Rooney as a Regular Pundit

They aren't the only company interested

In several outings as a pundit for the likes of Sky, Rooney has impressed and Amazon want to bring him into the fold for more than just the one match. According to the Mirror, they're currently in talks with United's all-time leading goalscorer about him becoming a regular fixture of their punditry team going forward. Amazon have the rights to show a number of Champions League and Premier League fixtures throughout the season and have already added names like Daniel Sturridge and Alan Shearer to their roster.

They aren't the only media company who are potentially interested in working with Rooney, though. As per the report, he's one of the most sought-after names in the punditry world. The Mirror have revealed that he's received multiple offers and the likes of the BBC, TNT and Sky Sports all want to work with him again after his successful appearances with each in the past. With Match of the Day entering a new era, the BBC would jump at the chance to include him, while Sky rate him quite highly.

At the time of writing, nothing is concrete and aside from a guest appearance with Amazon for City's match against Madrid, Rooney's future in punditry is still up in the air and he could go anywhere.