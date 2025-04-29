Arsenal fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening, with Mikel Arteta's men giving the French side an advantage heading into the Champions League semi-final next week. Wayne Rooney - working as a pundit on the night - was left 'disappointed' with the team on the pitch and those in the stands.

Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game in the opening three minutes after a devastatingly quick and precise PSG attack. Moving the ball from back to front within seconds, the Parisiens carved the Gunners open, with Ballon d'Or contender Dembele at the heart of the move before sweeping home with his left foot.

Mikel Merino thought he had drawn the home side level early in the second half, only for the Emirates to be left devastated by an offside decision against the Spaniard. There were chances at both ends, but Dembele's goal proved pivotal as Luis Enrique's men take a narrow advantage back to the French capital.