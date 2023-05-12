An image of Wayne Rooney has been doing the rounds on social media, with the Manchester United legend immortalised as a waxwork figure.

But fans have been in hysterics over the lack of resemblance between the two.

There have been numerous instances of players being commemorated with a statue or figure, and several other cases where that bears little to no resemblance.

Take this one of Cristiano Ronaldo – unveiled in 2017, it received swathes of criticism for looking nothing like the Portugal talisman.

Rooney's waxwork has gone viral

And now, another former Man United player has been memorialized.

According to the Daily Star, Rooney’s wax figure has been put on display in a museum in Gdansk, Poland.

And in fairness, you can’t blame them for wanting to salute the England attacker, given his efforts at various clubs.

Two hundred and fifty-three goals in 559 appearances for the Red Devils, and a further 28 goals for his boyhood club Everton.

Multiple trophies at club level also make him one of the most successful players to play in the Premier League, with five league titles, multiple domestic cups, and a Champions League trophy all in the cabinet too.

As one of the league's most iconic players, he earned a spot in the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2022 which paid tribute to his efforts.

And he is also one of the most talented players England has produced in recent years, scoring 53 goals for the Three Lions and becoming the nation’s record goalscorer before Harry Kane stole the honour.

But this figure is probably not one that the now DC United manager would have as a centrepiece in his living room to reflect on his incredible career.

Donned in an Adidas tracksuit top, the figure looks nothing like Rooney whatsoever.

You can see the image for yourselves below and can decide whether it is an uncanny resemblance or not.

Fans react to Rooney's statue

Most have decided there is little to no likeness between the two and have found the entire thing hysterical.

In fairness to Rooney, the same Twitter user who shared the images also posted a second image of Barcelona and Poland striker, Robert Lewandowski.

And his statue is not much better either!

It is also not the first time that a questionable wax figure of Rooney has emerged either.

The Englishman had one made by the iconic Madame Tussauds which was then unveiled in London ahead of the 2006 World Cup.

It took five months to make and took more than 450 hours. But it’s fair to say that it also got a similar reception to the one going viral today…