Summary Harry Kane surpassed Rooney's England goal record, now outscoring him by nearly 20 goals at 71, which the latter had predicted back in 2015.

Rooney also predicted two other England internationals to eclipse his record of 53 goals in 120 international caps.

It's safe to say his other predictions were wrong, as both Premier League stars ended up getting nowhere near half-a-century of England goals.

Back in 2015, Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney boldly predicted that three players might one day eclipse his England goalscoring record. At the time, the 29-year-old had just broken Sir Bobby Charlton's 45-year-old record by netting his 50th goal for the Three Lions.

Charlton, his legendary World Cup-winning predecessor, was confident Rooney would go on to extend his tally to such heights that it would be practically untouchable. But Rooney wasn’t so sure - as he told the Manchester Evening News - and he wrapped up his international career just one tournament later with 53 goals in 120 caps.

Indeed, Rooney will remain among the greatest English footballers until the end of time. But who were the three players he thought might topple his throne - and what has become of them since?

Related 20 Best English Footballers of All Time (Ranked) The greatest players that England has produced down the years - ranked in order.

Harry Kane

71 England goals

Former Tottenham talisman Harry Kane was the main reason Rooney was nervously looking over his shoulder upon his international retirement, and he had every reason to be doing so. Kane is the only player he predicted to beat his record who actually did so, doing it in convincing fashion.

With 71 goals in 105 caps, Kane has now outscored Rooney by nearly 20 goals. At just 31 years old, it seems likely he could add another 20 to his tally before calling time on his international career. He has already scored twice under new manager Thomas Tuchel as the Three Lions set the wheels in motion for their 2026 World Cup campaign, while his goalscoring form at Bayern Munich could yet see him end his trophy drought with a Bundesliga and Champions League double this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has scored 455 career goals for club and country at the time of writing, which includes the Englishman having scored 77 goals in his first 83 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Raheem Sterling

20 England goals

Raheem Sterling was one of the most clinical wingers during the peak years of his Liverpool and Manchester City career. And there's a popular saying in England that