Joey Barton won just the single cap for England during his professional career, but it hasn’t stopped him taking a pop at the new record goalscorer, Harry Kane.

Last week, Kane netted his 54th goal for the Three Lions, converting from the penalty spot against Italy. It was a strike which saw him move beyond Wayne Rooney who bagged 53 times for his country. However, not everyone is impressed by his record.

Now managing Bristol Rovers, Barton has taken a swipe at Kane for his record, sharing a picture of a breakdown of the goals he scored for his national team which makes the record look a little less impressive.

Harry Kane’s England goalscoring record

Kane won’t care about his record being questioned, all he cares about is that he is the top of the tree for his country. Naturally, given the teams England play in some friendlies and qualifiers, not all of his goals will be against top sides.

However, goals at major tournaments will come against some bigger teams when England get further, but even then, some of those goals have been questioned with them being from the spot. Rooney himself has plenty of goals against lower ranked teams and in friendlies.

The stat Barton shared was looking at 32 of Kane’s 54 goals, with them being against – San Marino, Albania, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Panama, Kosovo, Lithuania, Malta, Andorra, Nigeria, Scotland, Senegal and Slovenia. In addition, 18 have been penalties, making up 50 of his 54 goals (to that point). The tweet Barton shared signs off: “Means he’s scored four goals in decent games…”

In his tweet, Barton claimed: “People comparing Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane? WR in a completely different stratosphere. Levels and levels and levels above.”

Like mentioned previously, Rooney has his fair share of goals against teams in a similar breath to those mentioned in the tweet, given the nature of international football. However, Barton seems to have forgotten this. While we’re not picking sides, Rooney’s record at major tournaments was pretty poor in comparison.

There is plenty of digging into the stats we could do, but it’s elementary, the matter of the fact is goals for the national team was the question, and Kane now has more. Both will have quality goals, penalty goals and fortunate goals.

Kane extended his lead at the top of the England goalscoring charts with his 55th international goal on Sunday against Ukraine, but we'll leave it up to you to decide who the better of the two men is.