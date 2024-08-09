Highlights Chelsea are set to sign winger Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £54 million.

Neto is likely to take up the left-hand side of Chelsea's attack, with Cole Palmer occupying the right flank.

With such a bloated squad, there are several approaches Enzo Maresca could take in the upcoming season.

Chelsea's activity in the transfer window appears to be showing no signs of slowing down, as the Blues are set to add Wolves winger Pedro Neto to their ranks. Having already secured deals for the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tosin Adarabioyo this summer, Todd Boehly's side have reached an agreement with the black country outfit that will see their Portuguese star make the move.

Despite the club's struggles in recent years, the addition of the 24-year-old bolsters an already incredibly stacked squad that should, at least on paper, be challenging for the top four. Whether this comes to fruition remains to be seen, but as the start of the season fast approaches, below are three ways that Enzo Maresca could line his team up going into the new campaign.

4-2-2-2

Maresca could use the abundance of attacking talent at his disposal

It is clear that, for better or worse, the area of the pitch where Chelsea have the most options is in the final third. Although many are either unable to stay fit or conjure up any sort of consistency, the best bet could be to just overload the forward areas and try and create fluid passages of play between the front four or five players.

In this system, the choice of goalkeeper will likely remain, which many would expect to be new signing Filip Jorgensen. Ahead of him could be an interchangeable back four, but the strongest of which would appear to see captain Reece James starting on the right and Euro 2024 star Marc Cucurella on the opposite flank. In between are an English pair of Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo, who may be best placed to deal with the intensity of the Premier League, as many of their counterparts have proven to struggle.

With the money being spent on them over the last 18 months, it is hard to imagine anyone replacing Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, despite the latter's recent controversies. The same can also be said for Cole Palmer, who was far and away Chelsea's best player last time out.

Neto would take his spot on the left, leaving just the front two. Nicolas Jackson was the most available striker during the 2023/24 campaign, and although a good player, he wasn't ready to be the main focal point. Having him act as a secondary striker to transfer target Samu Omorodion could be the way to get the best out of the Senegalese international.

4-3-3

Dewsbury-Hall could add more stability in midfield

The natural issue with a 4-2-2-2 formation is how exposed Maresca's men could be at the back. By removing a striker and replacing him with another midfielder, there would certainly be more stability.

That tactical switch may not be the only change that could be made though. Robert Sanchez could be given another opportunity as number one. The Spaniard was replaced by Djordje Petrovic last season, but with the more inexperienced name likely to head for the exit, the former Brighton shot-stopper may have a shot at redemption.

Reece James' injury concerns may lead to Malo Gusto resuming his duties at right-back, where he deputised for his skipper admirably last season. He may also be partnered by compatriot Benoit Badiashile, as Chelsea try to make the most of the fortune they spent on the Frenchman.

Out of all the options to partner Fernandez and Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall appears to be the obvious option, with the former Leicester midfielder undoubtedly already having the trust of his manager after their time together in the Championship.

4-2-3-1

Chelsea may place hope in Christopher Nkunku

The meeting in the middle of the two previous formations would have to be the 4-2-3-1 system. By moving Palmer into the number 10 role, a smooth partnership between him and the forward could be a landmine of goals. For that to best work, someone who can create and allow Palmer to attack the penalty area will be needed for the number nine role, which is where Christopher Nkunku may come in handy, if he can stay fit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christopher Nkunku managed just 439 minutes in his debut Premier League season.

Palmer moving centrally would open up space for Noni Madueke to earn a place in the starting XI more frequently. Meanwhile, in the backline, there is also the opportunity for Axel Disasi and Ben Chilwell to force their way into Maresca's plans. Cucurella's form for Chelsea hasn't been great, despite his national team heroics, and the centre-half position is anyone's game. So those spots could still be filled by anyone.