Highlights The England squad is gearing up for Euro 2024, but come into the tournament after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Iceland.

Gareth Southgate could set his team up in a variety of ways, with one of Kobbie Mainoo or Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in midfield.

Cole Palmer could also play in the same team as Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka, as England seek to maximise their attacking players in their first game against Serbia.

The warm-up games are done and the wait is nearly over. England and every other team competing at Euro 2024 will be jetting off for the tournament within the next week. Although the Three Lions would have hoped to have been making the flight after a better build-up to their first game.

Although Gareth Southgate's side recorded one victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina, they were embarrassed at Wembley against Iceland in their final match before their first group-stage game. The visitors recorded a 1-0 win against a team that boasted much more quality, raising concerns among supporters about how far the supposed tournament favourites could go this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England played 598 passes against Iceland but only had one shot on target during the game.

There is lots to address before England's match against Serbia gets underway on Sunday 16th June, and nothing is more important than deciding exactly how they should line up for their first game of Euro 2024. And with a squad full of talent, the possibilities really are endless.

Who should start in midfield out of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kobbie Mainoo? What shape should Southgate implement? And can you maximise the creativity and attacking threat of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Bukayo Saka in the same team? Here are four different ways England could line up for their first game of the Euros.

Option One: Kobbie Mainoo Partners Jude Bellingham

Manchester United youngster has shone for club and country in 2024

Two of the most likely XIs for England at the tournament will involve them playing a 4-3-3 formation - the shape Southgate has adopted for many of their recent games. Harry Maguire's omission from the 26-man squad means that, all things considered, Marc Guehi should partner John Stones in the heart of the defence. Kyle Walker will play on the right, and based on the two most recent games, Kieran Trippier will start on the left, provided Luke Shaw remains out of contention.

Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Harry Kane have been England's main attacking options under Southgate, so all three will likely start. The main debate, however, surrounds who will partner Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in midfield.

The first possibility is that Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo acts as the third man in the engine room. The 19-year-old plays with a maturity far beyond his years, working well in confined spaces and keeping play ticking superbly. He has the ability to get forward and provide an extra man in attack, or can sit back to provide defensive cover, allowing England to maximise Jude Bellingham's attacking potential.

Option Two: Trent Alexander-Arnold Plays in Midfield

Liverpool ace brings greater creativity in midfield

However, one thing that was apparent in England's loss to Iceland was the lack of creativity going forward. Southgate's men are likely to encounter similar issues against Serbia, who will attempt to soak up pressure and spring counter-attacks, rather than look to dominate possession.

For that reason, it could be worth adding greater creativity into the mix in order to unlock stubborn defences when England are on the ball. And nobody possesses a greater eye for a pass than Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Typically utilised as a right-back at club level who would then invert into a midfield role under Jurgen Klopp, Southgate went one step further in the game against Bosnia and played him as a fully-fledged midfielder. Trent was at his creative best at St James' Park, playing five key passes during the tie, two more than any other on the pitch.

The 25-year-old was then brought on as a substitute against Iceland and immediately posed a threat in a game that was crying out for creativity. During his 26-minute cameo, Alexander-Arnold managed to play three key passes, more than any other England player on the night.

He offers that little bit more in possession than both Mainoo and Conor Gallagher. Much has been made about the Liverpool man's defensive awareness, so playing Alexander-Arnold in midfield during bigger ties against the likes of Spain, Portugal, and France might not be the wisest choice. But in smaller games when England need someone to take risks to break down well organised low blocks, Southgate could do worse than play Trent alongside Rice and Bellingham.

Option Three: Start Palmer, Foden and Saka Behind Harry Kane

Playing all three of England's attacking stars could maximise threat going forward

Moving away from the 4-3-3 formation, option three involves England making the most of the attacking talent that they have at their disposal. Wayne Rooney insisted that Southgate has to build his team around Man City's Foden, who was named Premier League Player of the Season after his 19 goals and eight assists.

And the best way to make Foden central to the team is to play him through the middle of the pitch, allowing him to slide balls in behind for Kane, while linking with Rice and Bellingham, who would have to take on more of a box-to-box role in the engine room. That, in turn, would place a lot more defensive onus on Rice, but given his talent for winning the ball back, that should not be an issue.

What that allows Southgate to do, though, is play Palmer and Saka as the two wide attacking-midfielders. The duo and Foden were arguably the three most impressive forces going forward in the league in 2023/24, with the Chelsea man registering 33 goal contributions, while the latter also impressed with 25 off the right for Arsenal.

Could adopting this shape come back to bite England defensively? Yes. There would be fewer numbers in midfield, which could then expose the back line more. But with England expected to dominate possession against Serbia, having more of an attacking presence on the pitch could be the wisest move.

Option Four: Wing-Backs

Formation could get the best out of Alexander-Arnold on the right

The final option for Southgate feels the most unlikely, but the England coach has played with three centre-backs before. And it could potentially get the best out of some of his options, including Alexander-Arnold.

Playing the Liverpool ace as a right wing-back would allow him to provide width off the right, where he has proven time and time again to be most dangerous as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League. Having him whipping in crosses for Kane and bombing forward, with Walker providing cover, could put the Serbian defence on the back foot while nullifying the threat of a counter-attack.

It could also allow Southgate to get the best out of Trippier's attacking abilities on the opposite flank, and would mean Saka and Foden could play in more central positions where they make runs in behind or take up dangerous positions on the edge of the box. There is also the option of having Trent invert when in possession, giving England greater numbers in midfield.

The chances of this happening, though, feel slim, particularly in a game against a weaker opposition where England can afford not to have an extra defender. However, it does prove just how many options they have. The coaching staff will need to carefully evaluate the best way to proceed so that the Three Lions can hit the ground running in Germany and maximise the chance of silverware.